Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Reports on the Election of Directors Voting Results

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / The following matter was voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), held on February 11, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. This and other matters voted upon are described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders dated December 14, 2021 and Management Proxy Circular dated December 14, 2021.
Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
Name of Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
|George Weber
|6,814,308
|85.72%
|1,135,481
|14.28%
|Jo-Anne Poirier
|6,873,857
|86.47%
|1,075,932
|13.53%
|Ray Basler
|6,000,347
|75.48%
|1,949,442
|24.52%
|Young Park
|6,935,478
|87.24%
|1,014,311
|12.76%
|Royden Ronald Richardson
|6,934,279
|87.23%
|1,015,510
|12.77%
|Valerie Sorbie
|6,880,104
|86.54%
|1,069,685
|13.46%
|Kevin Ford
|7,895,740
|99.32%
|54,049
|0.68%
Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2021
|2021
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|67,355
|$
|78,611
Accounts receivable
|110,831
|111,138
Work in process
|47,529
|55,307
Inventory
|8,402
|6,617
Prepaid expenses
|9,973
|9,891
Derivative assets
|1,486
|610
Total current assets
|245,576
|262,174
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Capitalized research and development
|3,034
|3,217
Equipment
|12,221
|12,411
Application software
|8,905
|8,015
Right of use asset
|15,527
|15,383
Investments
|670
|670
Acquired intangible assets
|56,387
|54,519
Deferred tax asset
|1,420
|1,477
Goodwill
|108,260
|100,103
Total non-current assets
|206,424
|195,795
TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|452,000
|$
|457,969
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|54,087
|68,093
Contingent earn-out
|30,699
|25,038
Provisions
|1,539
|1,541
Unearned contract revenue
|23,745
|23,321
Derivative liabilities
|291
|158
Lease obligations
|3,178
|3,029
Total current liabilities
|113,539
|121,180
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Lease obligations
|14,425
|14,449
Contingent earn-out
|13,305
|13,224
Deferred tax liabilities
|17,308
|16,756
Total non-current liabilities
|45,038
|44,429
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|158,577
|165,609
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Issued capital
|196,259
|194,960
Contributed surplus
|4,737
|5,224
Retained earnings
|92,499
|91,359
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(72
|)
|817
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|293,423
|292,360
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|452,000
|$
|457,969
Number of common shares issued and outstanding
|11,313,274
|11,285,828
CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT
For the three-months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three months ended
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
Revenue
Advanced Technologies
|$
|41,167
|$
|37,330
Health
|42,378
|47,052
Learning
|22,782
|18,047
ITCS
|23,175
|13,772
Total Revenue
|129,502
|116,201
Cost of revenues
|95,848
|89,979
Gross profit
|33,654
|26,222
Selling and marketing
|4,554
|3,364
General and administration
|13,784
|11,616
Research and development
|1,354
|837
Profit before under noted items
|13,962
|10,405
Depreciation of equipment, application software and research and development
|1,127
|1,000
Depreciation of right of use asset
|823
|729
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|3,592
|2,118
Deemed compensation
|750
|1,847
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
|999
|384
Profit before interest income and income tax expense
|6,671
|4,327
Lease obligations interest expense
|108
|117
Interest expense (income)
|51
|12
Profit before income tax expense
|6,512
|4,198
Income tax expense - current
|2,974
|2,019
Income tax expense (recovery) - deferred
|(768
|)
|(305
|)
Total income tax expense
|2,206
|1,714
NET PROFIT
|$
|4,306
|$
|2,484
Net profit per share:
Basic
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.25
Diluted
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.25
CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the three-months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(Canadian dollars in thousands)
|Three months ended
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net profit
|$
|4,306
|$
|2,484
Items not affecting cash:
Interest expense
|51
|12
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
|999
|384
Lease obligations interest expense
|108
|117
Income tax expense
|2,206
|1,714
Employee share purchase plan expense
|135
|146
Share based compensation expense
|347
|449
Depreciation and amortization
|5,542
|3,847
Deemed compensation
|750
|1,847
|14,444
|11,000
Change in non-cash working capital
Accounts receivable
|2,618
|(7,008
|)
Work in process
|7,778
|12,636
Prepaid expenses
|(68
|)
|766
Inventory
|(1,785
|)
|(725
|)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(16,015
|)
|(6,483
|)
Unearned contract revenue
|424
|5,174
|7,396
|15,360
Interest received (paid)
|(159
|)
|(129
|)
Income tax recovered (paid)
|(3,073
|)
|(3,702
|)
|4,164
|11,529
CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance of common shares net of costs
|330
|848
Dividends
|(3,166
|)
|(2,744
|)
Payment of lease obligations
|(842
|)
|(709
|)
|(3,678
|)
|(2,605
|)
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Business acquisitions
|(10,298
|)
|(1,628
|)
Capitalized research and development
|(114
|)
|(119
|)
Equipment and application software
|(1,330
|)
|(1,132
|)
|(11,742
|)
|(2,879
|)
NET CASH (OUTFLOW) INFLOW
|$
|(11,256
|)
|$
|6,045
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|78,611
|24,235
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
|$
|67,355
|$
|30,280
Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures
These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.
Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures,
provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and
related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.
Adjusted EBITDA
|Three months ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
Net profit
|$
|4,306
|$
|2,484
Depreciation of equipment and application software
|1,127
|1,000
Depreciation of right of use asset
|823
|729
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|3,592
|2,118
Lease interest expense
|108
|117
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
|999
|384
Interest expense (income)
|51
|12
Deemed Compensation
|750
|1,847
Other changes in fair value
|-
|-
Income tax
|2,206
|1,714
Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|13,962
|$
|10,405
Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS
|Three months ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
Net profit
|$
|4,306
|$
|2,484
Other changes in fair value
|-
|-
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
|999
|384
Deemed Compensation
|750
|1,847
Amortization of intangibles
|3,592
|2,118
Adjusted net profit
|$
|9,647
|$
|6,833
Weighted average number of common shares basic
|11,299,287
|9,783,913
Adjusted EPS Basic
|0.85
|0.70
Adjusted EPS Diluted
|0.85
|0.69
The Company uses adjusted net profit and adjusted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our acquisition amortization and gains, resulting in accounting for acquisitions and changes in fair value to measure our performance. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under the International Financial Reporting Standards. Our definition of adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measure as shown above.
