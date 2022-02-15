Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Reports on the Election of Directors Voting Results

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / The following matter was voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), held on February 11, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. This and other matters voted upon are described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders dated December 14, 2021 and Management Proxy Circular dated December 14, 2021.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.



Name of Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld George Weber 6,814,308 85.72% 1,135,481 14.28% Jo-Anne Poirier 6,873,857 86.47% 1,075,932 13.53% Ray Basler 6,000,347 75.48% 1,949,442 24.52% Young Park 6,935,478 87.24% 1,014,311 12.76% Royden Ronald Richardson 6,934,279 87.23% 1,015,510 12.77% Valerie Sorbie 6,880,104 86.54% 1,069,685 13.46% Kevin Ford 7,895,740 99.32% 54,049 0.68%

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn, stay safe and lead healthy lives with confidence. Every day, our employees live our values of customer-centricity, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year young company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American and international markets. Visit calian.com to learn about the diverse products, services and solutions we offer to healthcare, communications, learning and security sectors.

