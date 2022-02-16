Capital increase of approximately €25 million, i.e. 100% of the initial objective, despite high market volatility

Size of the transaction which may be increased to approximately €25.55 million in the event the Over-Allotment Option is fully exercised

IPO price set at €14.02 per new share

Market capitalization of approximately €175 million at the end of the capital increase

Settlement-delivery expected on February 17, 2022

Start of trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris expected on February 18, 2022 (ISIN: FR0014007ZB4 Mnemonic: AELIS)

Regulatory News:

Aelis Farma (Paris: AELIS),a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of treatments for brain diseases (the "Company")announces today the successful completion of its initial public offering on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris, by way of an open price offering (the "OPO") and a global offering (the "Global Offering", together with the OPO, the "Offering"

Aelis Farma, a pioneer of a new generation of drugs for the brain

Aelis Farma is developing a new class of drugs: Signaling Specific inhibitors of the CB1 receptor (CB1-SSi) of the endocannabinoid system that provide access to several therapeutic areas without available treatments.

These unique drug candidates, by reproducing a recently discovered natural defense mechanism of the brain1, appear to be able to treat various brain pathologies without disrupting normal behavior. A first in pharmacology.

Two initial drug candidates are already in clinical trials in indications with high unmet medical needs:

AEF0117, to treat disorders due to excessive cannabis use, has already provided evidence of efficacy in a phase 2a clinical study and will enter a phase 2b clinical trial in Q2 2022.

AEF0217, to treat various cognitive deficits, including those associated with Down syndrome (Trisomy 21), is currently being evaluated in phase 1 clinical trials, with no major adverse effects observed in the three patient cohorts treated to date. Phase 1/2 clinical studies with AEF0217 in Down syndrome subjects are expected to start in Q4 2022. These studies could provide initial efficacy results in H1 2023.

Given the involvement of the CB1 receptor in numerous pathologies, Aelis Farma is also developing several new CB1-SSi with differentiated pharmacological properties to target other brain pathologies.

Dr. Pier Vincenzo Piazza, co-founder and CEO of Aelis Farma, said: "We are delighted to announce the successful IPO of Aelis Farma on Euronext Paris. This is a major milestone not only for our Company, but also for many people suffering from central nervous system disorders. Thanks to the funds raised, Aelis Farma will be able to accelerate the development of its new generation of drugs, CB1-SSi, which have the potential to redefine how several brain diseases are managed. Our first two drug candidates, which are already in clinical trials, AEF0117 and AEF0217, target indications with a high societal impact and without treatment to date: disorders due to excessive cannabis use and various cognitive deficits, including those associated with Down syndrome. In addition, this funding will support the selection and development of other drug candidates through to the clinical stage from our innovative research platform for the treatment of some of the many brain disorders associated with dysregulation of the CB1 receptor's activity. We would like to thank our existing shareholders for their long-standing support as well as all of the new shareholders, including our partner Indivior, who have joined us during this transaction in order to establish Aelis Farma as a leading player in the field of brain diseases."

Price and size of the Offering

The price of the Offering has been set at €14.02 per new ordinary share corresponding to the low end of the range of the indicative price of the Offering, which was €14.02 to €16.82.

1,822,794 ordinary shares have been allocated under the Offering, representing an amount of €25.55 million.

The capital increase of an initial amount of €25 million, i.e. 1,783,167 new shares, may be increased to a maximum of approximately €25.55 million in the event the Over-Allotment Option is fully exercised by issuing a maximum of 39,627 additional new shares.

The 1,822,794 ordinary shares have been allocated in the framework of the Offering as follows:

Global Offering : 1,686,579 ordinary shares allocated to French and foreign institutional investors (accounting for approximately €23.65 million, i.e., 92.53% of the total number of new ordinary shares to be issued), and;

: 1,686,579 ordinary shares allocated to French and foreign institutional investors (accounting for approximately €23.65 million, i.e., 92.53% of the total number of new ordinary shares to be issued), and; OPO: 136,215 new ordinary shares allocated to the public (representing approximately €1.91 million euros, i.e., 7.47% of the total number of allocated ordinary shares).

Within the framework of the OPO, A1 orders (from 1 share up to 150 shares included) and A2 orders (above 150 shares) will be allocated 100%. The total demand received in the OPO was fully allocated.

Based on a price per share of €14.02, the capitalization of Aelis Farma will amount to approximately €175 million at the end of the capital increase2

The settlement-delivery of the OPO and the Global Offering is scheduled for February 17, 2022.

It is expected that Aelis Farma shares will be admitted to trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market on a listing line entitled "Aelis Farma" (ISIN code: FR0014007ZB4 and mnemonic: AELIS) and trading is expected to commence on February 18.

Subscription commitments as part of the Offering

As announced by the Company at the time of the launch of the Offering, certain current shareholders of the Company3 subscribed for a total of 392,293 new ordinary shares of the Company in the framework of the Offering, totalling approximately €5.5 million, i.e. 21.52% of the shares allocated in the framework of the Offering)2

As also previously announced:

Indivior subscribed in the framework of the Offering for 701,469 ordinary shares for a total amount of €9.8 million (i.e., 38.48% of the shares allocated in the framework of the Offering).

DNCA Finance, acting on behalf of the DNCA Actions Euro Micro Caps fund, has subscribed in the context of the Offering for 85,592 ordinary shares for a total amount of €1.2 million (i.e., 4.70% of the shares allocatedin the framework of the offering.

In addition, Madison Avenue Partners, LP and funds managed by Two Seas Capital, LP, two American institutional investors, have subscribed to the Offering.

Gross proceeds of the Offering

The gross proceeds of the issue of the 1,783,167 New Shares are approximately €25 million and the net proceeds for the Company are approximately €22.16 million.

The gross proceeds of the issue may be increased to a maximum of approximately €25.55 million, in the event the Over-Allotment Option is fully exercised.

Reminder of the reasons for the Offering

The net proceeds of the issuance of the New Shares will be allocated as follows:

approximately 25% for the development of the compound AEF0117 to treat disorders due to excessive cannabis use by undertaking complementary studies necessary to enter phase 3 clinical trials at the end of phase 2b; approximately 45% for the development of the compound AEF0217 to treat cognitive deficits (i) to undertake complementary studies necessary to enter phase 3 clinical trials at the end of the phase 2b and (ii) to explore the efficacy of AEF0217 for the treatment of other cognitive deficits; approximately 30% to develop and bring to the clinical stage other drug candidates currently at the research stage, in particular those from the Company's research platform.

Over-Allotment Option

The Company has granted Bryan Garnier Securities acting as stabilizing agent (the "Stabilizing Agent"), in the name and on behalf of the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, an option to subscribe for a number of shares in the Company up to a maximum of 39,627 additional new shares (the "Over-Allotment Option"). The Over-Allotment Option may be exercised by the Stabilizing Agent from the start of trading of the Company's shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, i.e. according to the indicative timetable, from February 18, 2022 until March 17, 2022 (inclusive). For the purposes of the stabilization operations, it is expected that Inserm Transfert Initiative grants today a securities loan for a maximum of 2.22% of the shares to be issued in the framework of the Offering to the Stabilizing Agent.

Liquidity contract

A liquidity contract to promote liquidity of transactions and regularity of trading in Aelis Farma shares and to avoid price shifts not justified by market trends was signed between the Company and Oddo BHF on February 15, 2022. Within the framework of this contract, which will be implemented at the end of the stabilization period, a sum of €500,000 in cash is to be allocated to the liquidity account.

The implementation of the liquidity contract will be the subject of a specific communication to the market at the due time, in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

Reminder of the undertakings to refrain from issuing capital securities and lock-up commitments

The Company has undertaken to refrain from issuing capital securities for a period of 180 calendar days following the settlement date of the Offering, subject to certain usual exceptions.

The shareholders of the Company representing approximately 100% of the share capital of the Company prior to the Offering, as well as the executives and managers of the Company holding BSAs and BSPCEs, have undertaken to retain the shares of the Company that they hold or, in the event the BSPCEs or BSAs are exercised, that they would hold, for a period of 365 calendar days following the settlement date of the Offering, subject to certain usual exceptions.

It is specified that the Current Shareholders Having Subscribed have each undertaken to hold for 365 calendar days following the settlement date of the Offering both existing shares and Shares From the Conversion of Convertible Bonds subject to the written agreement of the Global Coordinators and Bookrunners and certain usual exceptions.

Indivior has undertaken to hold for 365 calendar days following the settlement date of the Offering the new shares it has subscribed for in the context of the Offering.

Breakdown of Aelis Farma's capital and voting rights after the IPO

Following the IPO and the completion of the concomitant capital increase, the share capital of Aelis Farma will break down as follows (on a non-diluted basis)(5)

Shareholders Breakdown of capital and voting rights on a

non-diluted basis before the IPO (5) Breakdown of capital and voting rights on a

non-diluted basis after the IPO (5) Number of shares of capital and

theoretical voting rights Number of shares of capital and

theoretical voting rights Pier Vincenzo Piazza, CEO 2,083,200 19.47% 2,083,200 16.69% Total executive directors who are natural persons 2,083,200 19.47% 2,083,200 16.69% Inserm Transfert Initiative 1,568,784 14.67% 1,604,447 12.86% Nouvelle Aquitaine Co-Investissement (1) (4) 924,432 8.64% 1,023,718 8.20% Aqui-Invest (1) (4) 302,400 2.83% 334,782 2.68% Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region (4) 1,174,872 10.98% 1,174,872 9.41% Aquitaine Création Investissement (1) (4) 562,896 5.26% 645,206 5.17% Aelis Innovation (2) 745,680 6.97% 817,006 6.55% FPS Bpifrance Innovation I (3) 1,789,440 16.73% 1,860,766 14.91% Indivior UK Ltd. 701,469 5.62% Total Investors 7,068,504 66.08% 8,162,266 65.40% Founder-managers/managers who are not executive directors 616,800 5.77% 616,800 4.94% Total employees, consultants and non-executive directors who are natural persons 453,600 4.24% 453,600 3.63% Other founding shareholders who are natural persons 475,200 4.44% 475,200 3.81% Free float 689 405 5.52% Total 10,697,304 100.00 % 12,480,471 100.00%

(1) Aquiti Gestion has a management mandate for the Aquitaine Création Investissement fund (a private investment structure in which the Nouvelle Aquitaine Region is a 30% shareholder) and an advisory mandate for the Aqui-Invest and the Nouvelle Aquitaine Co-Investissement funds.

(2) The Aelis Innovation fund is represented by the management company Irdi Capital Investissement.

(3) The FPS Bpifrance Innovation I fund is represented by the management company Bpifrance Financement.

(4) The total represented by the Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region and the Aquitaine regional funds amounts to 2,964,600 shares and 21.34% of the capital and voting rights on a non-diluted basis before the IPO, and 3,178,578 shares and 25.39% of the capital and voting rights after the IPO.

(5) Taking into account the 970,584 new shares to be issued on the Offering's settlement day on automatic conversion of the existing convertible bonds (OCA2017 and OCA2019) issued by Aelis Farma and the 133,968 new shares to be issued on the Offering's settlement day stemming from the exercise of Aelis Farma's BSA and BSPCE.

Free float

The shareholders representing less than 5% of the share capital and voting rights of the Company will represent approximately 20.59% of the Company's share capital on the first day of trading of the Company's shares4 and this percentage could be increased to approximately 20.84% of the Company's share capital, in the event the Over-Allotment Option is fully exercised.

Next steps

February 17, 2022 Settlement-delivery of the OPO and the Global Offering. February 18, 2022 Start of trading of the Company's shares on Euronext Paris on a listing line entitled "Aelis Farma". March 17, 2022 Deadline for the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option. End of the possible stabilization period.

Identification codes for Aelis Farma securities

Label: Aelis Farma

ISIN code: FR0014007ZB4

Mnemonic: AELIS

Listing market: Euronext Paris (compartment B)

ICB Classification: 20103010 Biotechnology

LEI: 8945008D5R6WV7EXRN47

Sector of activity ICB: Biotechnology 20103010

Eligibility for the PEA and PEA-PME schemes and 150-0 B ter of the French general tax code (reinvestment of gains from sale), and the Bpifrance innovative Company qualification5

Eligibility of the Offering for PEA and PEA-PME and "Innovative Company" label

Aelis Farma believes that it meets the eligibility criteria for the PEA PME-ETI scheme specified by the provisions of Articles L. 221-32-2 and D.221-113-5 onwards of the French Monetary and Financial Code. Consequently, Aelis Farma shares can be included in share savings plans (PEA) and PEA PME-ETI accounts, which benefit from the same tax advantages as the classic PEA.

Aelis Farma has also been labeled an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

Financial intermediaries and advisors

BRYAN, GARNIER CO ODDO BHF McDermott Will Emery Joint Global Coordinator and Bookrunner Joint Global Coordinator and Bookrunner Legal advisor to the transaction

Availability of the Prospectus

Copies of the prospectus approved by the AMF on February 1st, 2022 under number 22-021, consisting of the registration document approved on January 14, 2022 under number I. 22-003, and an offering memorandum (including the summary of the prospectus), are available free of charge from Aelis Farma, as well as on Aelis Farma's website (www.aelis-finance.com) and the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

Aelis Farma draws the attention of the public to section 3 "Risk factors" of the registration document approved by the AMF and to chapter 2 "Risk factors" of the offering memorandum. The occurrence of one or more of these risks could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, reputation, financial situation, results or prospects, as well as the market price of Aelis Farma's shares.

About AELIS FARMA

Founded in 2013, Aelis Farma is a biopharmaceutical company that has developed a new class of drugs, the Signaling Specific inhibitors of the CB1 receptor of the endocannabinoid system (CB1-SSi). These new molecules hold great potential in the treatment of many brain diseases. CB1-SSi were developed by Aelis Farma on the basis of the discovery of a new natural defense mechanism of the brain made by the team of Dr. Pier Vincenzo Piazza, CEO of the Company, when he was Director of the Inserm Magendie Neurocentre in Bordeaux. For these discoveries, Dr. Piazza was awarded the Grand Prix of Inserm, and the Grand Prix of Neurology of the French Academy of Sciences, which are among the most prestigious French awards for medicine and neurology.

Aelis Farma is developing two first-in-class drug candidates that are at the clinical stage, AEF0117 and AEF0217, and has a portfolio of innovative CB1-SSi for the treatment of other diseases associated with dysregulation of CB1 receptor activity.

AEF0117, which targets disorders due to excessive cannabis use (addiction and psychosis), has demonstrated efficacy in a phase 2a clinical trial and will enter phase 2b clinical trial in the United States in 2022. Aelis Farma has an exclusive option license agreement with Indivior PLC, a leading pharmaceutical company in the treatment of addiction, for the development and commercialization of AEF0117 in disorders due to excessive cannabis use. As part of this collaboration, Aelis Farma received $30 million (option payment). If Indivior exercises the license option at the end of phase 2b, Aelis Farma will receive a $100 million license fee (potentially in 2024) and up to $340 million in additional payments contingent on the achievement of development, regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as royalties on net sales of AEF0117 ranging from 12% to 20%.

AEF0217, which targets various cognitive disorders including those associated with Down syndrome, is progressing successfully in its phase 1/2 program and could provide the first proof of efficacy in early 2023. This compound has been the subject of extensive preclinical proof-of-concept studies using highly innovative and highly predictive tests to assess cognitive functions. In this context, AEF0217 has demonstrated its ability to completely reverse deficits in several models of cognitive disorders such as Down syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, as well as in certain cognitive deficits associated with aging.

Based in Bordeaux, within the Inserm Magendie Neurocentre, Aelis Farma has a team of 24 highly qualified employees and has benefited from investments from the Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region, Inserm Transfert Initiative, Bpifrance, regional funds ACI, NACO and Aqui-invest and IRDI Capital Investissement.

For more information: www.aelisfarma.com

1 "Pregnenolone can protect the brain from cannabis intoxication." (Science, January 3, 2014).

2 On a non-diluted basis, not including the shares that may be issued in the event of the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option and not taking into account the 970,584 new shares that need to be issued on the settlement day of the Offering on the automatic conversion of existing convertible bonds (OCA2017 and OCA2019) issued by Aelis Farma and the 133,968 new shares to come from the exercise of Aelis Farma's BSA and BSPCE on the settlement day of the Offering.

3 Inserm Transfert Initiative (ITI) for an amount of €0.5 million, Aelis Innovation, a fund represented by the management company Irdi Capital Investissement for an amount of €1 million, Nouvelle Aquitaine Co-Investissement (NACO) for an amount of €1.392 million, Aqui-Invest for an amount of €0.454 million, Aquitaine Création Investissement (ACI) for an amount of €1.154 million and Bpifrance for an amount of €1 million.

4 Taking into account the 970,584 new shares to be issued on the Offering's settlement day on the automatic conversion of existing convertible bonds (OCA2017 and OCA2019) issued by Aelis Farma and the 133,968 new shares to be issued on the Offering's settlement day on the exercise of Aelis Farma's BSA and BSPCE.

5 These provisions are conditional and within the limit of available caps. Persons who are interested are requested to speak to their financial advisor.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215006193/en/

