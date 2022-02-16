Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Dufry extends its duty-free and duty-paid concession at Helsinki Airport for a further five years



16.02.2022 / 07:00



Leading global travel retailer Dufry has successfully extended its contract to operate the duty-free and duty-paid stores at Helsinki Airport in Finland for a further five years following its successful partnership with Finavia for the past nine years. The contract extension will apply to eight stores operated by Dufry, of which five are duty-free stores located in both the Schengen and Non-Schengen areas, one duty-paid arrivals store and two specialty stores - Max Mara and Burberry - located in the Non Schengen area. Collectively the stores cover a total retail area of 3,624 m² and offer a varied product assortment including Finnish local brands, as well as major global brands to suit the passenger profiles of each terminal. Finavia is currently undertaking a considerable restructuring and extension of the Helsinki Airport and will accordingly reorganize passenger flows going forward. To best serve customers and to benefit from the new passenger flows, Dufry will refurbish its Schengen main duty-free store and build a new arrivals store as part of the extension agreement. Isabel Zarza, Chief Operating Officer, Central & North Europe, Russia and Africa, comments: 'We are very excited to extend and prolong our long-lasting relationship with Finavia and to continue to operate the store portfolio at Helsinki Airport, which is the busiest airport in Finland and an important location for Dufry. Helsinki is one of the most important hubs to Asia in Europe as well as an attractive location in the Nordics. Dufry is proud to be part of and to actively contribute to Finavia's impressive development program at Helsinki Airport.' Speaking on behalf of Finavia, Nora Immonen, Director of Commercial Business at Helsinki Airport, adds: 'We at Finavia look forward to continuing our long-lasting partnership with Dufry. Helsinki Airport is currently undergoing extensive development work and we are excited to see Dufry as part of our upgraded commercial selection in the future. We are convinced that the newly refurbished stores as well as the strong brands and favoured products within them will offer our customers an exceptional experience at the airport.' For further information:



