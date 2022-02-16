The mobility revolution is in full swing. The future belongs to battery-powered vehicles. The sales figures for e-cars are rising sharply worldwide. So is the price for the all-important raw material lithium. With innovative approaches, Altech Advanced Materials AG could revolutionize the market for lithium-ion batteries. Conventional lithium-ion batteries already lose significant power during the first charging cycle. Altech uses an anode coating with high-purity aluminum oxide (HPA) and an enrichment of silicon. In this way, battery performance can be increased by more than 15%, and service life can be extended by as much as 30%. The Company is still a long way from bringing its products to market. The next stage is to set up a pilot production facility and demonstrate commercial and industrial production. If this succeeds, customers are likely to be knocking at the Company's doors. An analysis.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
