- (PLX AI) - Camurus Q4 EBIT SEK -18 million vs. estimate SEK -22 million.
|07:10
|Camurus Q4 Revenue SEK 183 Million vs. Estimate SEK 177 Million
|07:06
|CAMURUS AB: Camurus' Full Year Report 2021
|13.01.
|CAMURUS AB: Camurus announces dosing initiated in Phase 3 trial of weekly setmelanotide in patients with genetic obesity disorder
|30.12.21
|CAMURUS AB: Change in number of shares and votes in Camurus
|16.12.21
|Camurus Falls 17% After Another FDA Disappointment on Brixadi
|(PLX AI) - Camurus shares dropped 17% after the FDA again issued a CRL for Brixadi, citing deficiencies in Camurus's US partner Braeburn's third-party manufacturer.• Camurus is seeking further information...
