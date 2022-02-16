Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT), a leading partner of major international aircraft manufacturers and the European leader in satellite wiring, is strengthening its activity in the space industry thanks to three major cooperation projects with Airbus.

Latécoère designs, industrializes, produces and integrates electrical harnesses for three emblematic European space programs: the Eurostar Neo satellites, for both the Service Modules (SM) (especially the all-electric version) and the Communication Modules (CM); the second generation of European Galileo satellites, which will enable Europe to continue to offer its own satellite navigation system; and the OneSat telecommunication satellites, which will bring major innovations and disruptive technologies.

Specialized in electrical harnesses, Latécoère's Interconnection Systems branch concentrates most of its space activities on the Vendargues site (Hérault), a 6,000-square-meter regional and European center of excellence, with one of the largest clean rooms in Europe for a Tier 1 subcontractor. From design to production, Latécoère has already contributed to some 100 space programs in Europe and around the world.

"We are proud and happy to announce this collaboration with Airbus on these three major space programs which are aiming at building the European space future. This is both a recognition of Latécoère's expertise, and a tremendous opportunity to develop our space business and further anchor Latécoère in France. Our Vendargues site is a center of excellence, a showcase for our expertise in this field. We continue our mission to serve the aerospace industry with innovative solutions for a sustainable world." said Thierry Mootz, CEO of Latécoère.

"We are delighted to be able to count on Latécoère as an industrial partner for our future platforms. Airbus' investment strategy, notably with OneSat, which aims to develop fully reconfigurable satellites with major disruptive innovations, is creating new industrial challenges in this market segment. We will rely on the industrial maturity of our suppliers, and notably that demonstrated by Latécoère in recent years, to support us and make these developments a success." said Annika Mulder, Vice President, Aerostructure Procurement, Materials, IT and Services for Airbus Defence and Space.

The various programs will be delivered from 2022 to 2026, and include several dozen satellites, mostly OneSat.

About Latécoère

As a leading partner of the world's major aerospace manufacturers serving the aerospace industry with innovative solutions for a sustainable world, Latécoère is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business, and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

Aerostructures (46% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,

Interconnection Systems (54% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2020, the Group employed 4 764 people in 14 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at €132,745,925 divided into 530,983,700 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215006171/en/

Contacts:

Taddeo

Antoine Denry Investor Relations

+33 (0)6 18 07 83 27

Marie Gesquière Media Relations

+33 (0)6 26 48 97 98

teamlatecoere@taddeo.fr