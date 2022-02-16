Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Nur noch 7 Tage bis zum „Tag X“! 27 Mal besser, als der Durchschnitt...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X963 ISIN: JE00B3DCF752 Ticker-Symbol: ODDB 
Tradegate
15.02.22
09:14 Uhr
3,000 Euro
-0,020
-0,66 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8953,17008:40
0,0000,00017.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
2020 BULKERS
2020 BULKERS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
2020 BULKERS LTD11,600+0,43 %
A-CAP ENERGY LIMITED0,075-0,66 %
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED3,000-0,66 %
FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC18,3000,00 %
HERZFELD CARIBBEAN BASIN FUND INC4,700-1,67 %
NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED1,1600,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.