Das Instrument 5NE GG00BJ0JVY01 NEXTENERGY SOLAR FD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.02.2022The instrument 5NE GG00BJ0JVY01 NEXTENERGY SOLAR FD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.02.2022Das Instrument ODDB JE00B3DCF752 ATRIUM EUROPE.R.E. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.02.2022The instrument ODDB JE00B3DCF752 ATRIUM EUROPE.R.E. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.02.2022Das Instrument FM6 US3208671046 FIRST MIDW.BANC.DEL.DL-01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.02.2022The instrument FM6 US3208671046 FIRST MIDW.BANC.DEL.DL-01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.02.2022Das Instrument HEC US42804T1060 HERZFELD CARIBB. BAS. FD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.02.2022The instrument HEC US42804T1060 HERZFELD CARIBB. BAS. FD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.02.2022Das Instrument VUT AU000000ACB7 A-CAP ENERGY LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.02.2022The instrument VUT AU000000ACB7 A-CAP ENERGY LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.02.2022Das Instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.02.2022The instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.02.2022