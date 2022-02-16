Microinverter provider Enphase has signed a deal with Swell Energy to participate in distributed virtual power plants in California, New York and Hawaii.From pv magazine USA Enphase Energy has agreed to participate in Swell Energy's virtual power plant (VPP) program in Hawaii, New York and California. Swell Energy's VPPs aggregate solar and energy storage systems to provide savings to customers for sending excess stored solar energy to the grid. Customers in the three states that have Enphase's IQ Batteries will be able to participate in the program. VPPs offer a range of services to utilities, ...

