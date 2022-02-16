Lantronix, Inc.: Lantronix FOX3 Telematics Gateway Powers SATLOG Fleet Management System, Increasing Efficiency and Cutting Costs

Case Study: Lantronix FOX3 Series Telematics Gateway

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022telematics gateway has been used in the SATLOG Fleet Management System to capture powerful data within its fleet management system. Created by Germany-based SATLOG, the Fleet Management System collects critical data from fleet vehicles and provides users with actionable insights to increase efficiency and cut costs. SATLOG has tracked more than 5.4 million stops and manages approximately 600,000 events from fleet vehicles every month.



"Lantronix FOX3 Series telematics gateways are compact, all-in-one cellular devices that enable smart tracking and reliable data logging for virtually any type of vehicle or equipment," said Jacques Issa, VP of Marketing at Lantronix Inc. "Integrated into the SATLOG fleet management system, FOX3 provides users with unprecedented insights for maximum efficiency and cost savings."

According to the Berg Insight's 2021 Fleet Management in Europe report, the European fleet management market has entered a growth period that will last for several years to come. The number of fleet management systems in active use is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.4 percent from 11.5 million units at the end of 2020 to 22.5 million units by 2025.

Case Study: Lantronix FOX3 Telematics Gateway Powers SATLOG Fleet Management System

Incorporating the Lantronix FOX3-3G-BLE (F35HGZFS) telematics gateway, SATLOG created an intelligent fleet management solution that provides cost reduction potential for its clients.

Remotely capturing vehicle movement, location, driver status and other vehicle-related data, the SATLOG solution securely shares information and analytics via its cloud-based management platform, giving users insights to improve efficiencies and reduce costs.

Challenge: Remotely Control IT for Small Retail Sites

In fleet management, the cost of failure, such as vehicle recall that results in interruption of service, can cost tens of thousands of dollars. SATLOG's mission was to create a mobile telematics solution designed to enhance fleet productivity and reduce costly failures.

Challenges included:

Finding a ruggedized tracker for harsh industrial environments

Ensuring self-maintenance of the tracker, including device management

Providing the ability to customize the edge to meet specific requirements, such as stop analysis by motion sensors incorporated in FOX3

Delivering proven integration with Oracle, which REST-enables the proprietary FOX3 protocols

Having the ability to quickly make adaptations to capture customized data



Solution: Lantronix FOX3 Series Telematic Gateway

To remotely capture and securely share fleet information, SATLOG chose Lantronix FOX3 series telematics gateways.

The FOX3 is a gateway that is incorporated into the SATLOG Ecosystem and transfers stop times, driving events, latitude, longitude, KM/mile Fuel, Temperature, Tire Pressure (Continental tire pressure system), Alerts from the Preco TurnAssistant to the Cloud as well to the removable SATLOG Truck Tablets installed in the cockpit of the truck. Truck drivers can also generate electronic Proof of Delivery documents with detailed delivery timestamp information, including the temperature of the truck body transferred from FOX3 to the Tablet by RS232.

The FOX3 tracker connects by RS232 to a special SATLOG Android Truck Tablet for job distribution, navigation and rearview camera usage.

Captured data is sent to the cloud and accessed remotely via the Oracle Cloud and Web browser as a global solution. Every Telematics solution provider or large company with truck fleets can have its own Ecosystem Plug&Play. A Linux-based telematics server for configuration of FOX3, Plug&Play FOX3 settings communicate to the configurable Android TourManager application on the tablet.

Results: Digital Fleet and Actionable Insights That Increase Efficiency and Cut Costs

Utilizing Lantronix's FOX3 Tracker in addition to the Truck Tablet, SATLOG does TourPlanning and sends optimized routes to the Tablet's navigation system. FOX3 collects and securely shares the actual data, which becomes the foundation for analytics data that provide actionable insights to increase efficiency and cut costs.

"In the last few years, SATLOG has generated more than 5.4 million stops as well as approximately 600,000 tracking events from vehicles every month," said Dr. Jürgen Stausberg, managing director, SATLOG GmbH. "Utilizing Lantronix's FOX3 Tracker, SATLOG collects critical data from each fleet vehicle, allowing users to make real-data decisions that affect their bottom lines," he added.

Click herefor the complete case study.

About SATLOG

Founded in 2000, SATLOG is focused on making fleets more productive. It delivers turnkey hardware, software and service solutions, including GPS tracking, order management with Truck Tablets and cost and performance measurement on Oracle technology via cloud services.

Click hereto learn more about the complete Lantronix/SATLOG solution.

For more information, visit https://www.satlog.de/en/home/

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix's products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates. Follow Lantronix on Twitter, view our YouTube video libraryor connect with us on LinkedIn.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation statements related to our solutions, technologies and products are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our employees, supply and distribution chains, and the global economy; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 11, 2021, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

© 2022 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

media@lantronix.com

949-453-7158

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

investors@lantronix.com

949-450-7241

Lantronix Sales:

sales@lantronix.com

Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990

Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744

Asia Pacific + 852 3428-2338

China + 86 21-6237-8868

Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201

India +91 994-551-2488



