WKN: A1XEY8 ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Ticker-Symbol: RMP1 
16.02.22
Dow Jones News
16.02.2022 | 08:31
RM plc: Board changes

DJ RM plc: Board changes

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Board changes 16-Feb-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

16 February 2022

RM plc

("RM")

BOARD CHANGES

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

RM, a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, is pleased to announce that Helen Stevenson will commence her appointment as Non-Executive Chairman and Director of RM from 16 February 2022. Helen will also be the Chairman of the Nomination Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee on appointment.

John Poulter will cease to be Chairman and Director of RM at that time.

There are no further details relating to Helen that require disclosure under Rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules.

Contacts:

RM plc

Neil Martin, Chief Executive Officer 08450 700300

Mark Berry, Chief Financial Officer

Headland Consultancy 020 3805 4822

Stephen Malthouse

Chloe Francklin

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  143178 
EQS News ID:  1280805 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
