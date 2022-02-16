- (PLX AI) - Immofinanz says CPIPG mproved offer price of EUR 23.00 per share still too low.
- • Says price does not include an appropriate control premium in connection with CPIPG's intention to attain control
- • Immofinanz says it is highly probable that the offer will allow CPIPG to attain the majority of voting rights in Immofinanz, since it increased its investment to roughly 48.18% with the purchase of shares held by S IMMO
- • Immofinanz board says decision to accept or reject the offer must be made individually by each shareholder
