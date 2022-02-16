Highlands Ranch, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2022) - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com), is pleased to announce it has contracted EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. ("EarthEx") to perform an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, ("UAV") magnetic survey to be flown at its Zoro and Grass River Claim ("GRC") Lithium Projects near the historic mining district of Snow Lake, Manitoba commencing in March, 2022. EarthEx was selected by Foremost Lithium as it has repeatedly demonstrated a track-record of finding new prospective drill targets with precision and high-resolution utilizing UAV more commonly known as a drone, or aircrafts without any human pilot, crew or passengers on board. Just recently the Company's neighbor, Snow Lake Resources Ltd. announced its successful first results from their very own UAV magnetic surveys on February 15, 2022 on the adjacent Sherritt Gordon asset.

Foremost's Lithium's survey will be comprised of 4,066 line-km providing 100% coverage over both the Zoro and GRC lithium properties. The survey will be flown at 25 metre line-spacing, with 250 metre spaced tie-lines. It is estimated the total work will take approximately 4 weeks to complete with the final interpretation scheduled to be delivered 6 weeks thereafter.

Scott Taylor, President and CEO of Foremost Lithium, states: "We continue to operate and work for our shareholders by leveraging the highest quality technology to find more lithium drill targets. EarthEx flew the exact same UAV magnetic survey for us in December 2021 over 100% of the Company's Jean Lake Lithium Project where the high-grade lithium Beryl pegmatite dyke was re-discovered in August of 2021. Assay results from two locations on the Jean Lake Beryl pegmatites gave a range of 3.89-5.17% lithium (Li2O). Foremost is scheduled to receive the final interpretation of the Jean Lake results next week. We are anxious to release these results to the public as we will have the first look into the sub-surface at Jean Lake and determine quantity of potential drill targets. We are using this technology to define the 3D location, shape, size, and distribution of potential spodumene rich pegmatite dykes. This technology together with Mobile Metal Irons surface geochemistry work is how The Company is building an inventory of de-risked, high-quality drill targets on each of its three lithium properties located in the Snow Lake Mining District of Manitoba. We will now fly this technology to ensure we have 100% coverage over all of our Snow Lake Lithium Projects and build the maximum inventory for drilling in the Winter of 2022."

Daniel Card, President of EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc., adds "We are delighted to be working with Foremost Lithium on what is a very exciting and promising lithium project. We are thrilled with the effectiveness with which known pegmatites and new targets are being mapped in the data and we are proud to provide Foremost Lithium with such an effective exploration tool. We are particularly encouraged by the amount of data being acquired in the Snow Lake District, as this enhances the reliability of our work in this specific geological setting."

About EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc.

EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc is a Manitoba company, founded in 2014 in Selkirk, Manitoba. The President and Chief Geophysicist, Daniel Card, P.Geo, RPGeo, holds a BSc. Hons degree from the University of Manitoba (2007). EarthEx is highly specialized in geophysical prospecting for hard-rock minerals, and works with cutting edge technologies and data analysis methodology. Since its inception in 2014, EarthEx has quickly become a household name in the Canadian mineral exploration industry, with rapid and continued growth expected in the coming years.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.

Foremost Lithium is an energy technology company focused and committed to become one of the first North American Companies to produce high quality battery-grade lithium hydroxide. Lithium hydroxide is a strategic battery mineral mainly consumed in the production of cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries. Lithium based batteries power the daily use of consumer electronics, enable electrification of the transportation sector, and provide stationary grid storage, critical to developing a clean-energy economy. The Company is prudently and systematically exploring and building tonnage on its four lithium properties, Jean Lake, Grass River, and Zoro located in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and Hidden Lake in the Northwest Territories. Foremost Lithium also holds assets in precious commodities with its Winston Gold/Silver Project in New Mexico, USA.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Foremost within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Foremost provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to market conditions, exploration findings, results, and recommendations, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Foremost's public filings under Foremost's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although Foremost has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Foremost disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as lithium as result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

