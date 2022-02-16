Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Gaining Momentum - Projected to Reach Worth USD 8.01 Billion by 2028: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zion Market Research, Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging industry earned revenue of nearly US$ 4.18 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to accumulate earnings of approximately US$ 8.01 billion by 2028. Moreover, Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging market is prognosis to record CAGR of almost 8.9% in 2021-2028 .

Read Market Research Report Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market- By Drug Type (Biologics, Generic, And Branded), By Application (NASAL, INJECTABLE, And Oral), And By Product (Bottles, Vials, Ampoules, And Syringes & Cartridges): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2021-2028

Surge in number of chronic disorders and discovery of new drug molecules has resulted in positive outcomes for pharmaceutical glass packaging market growth in terms of both volume and revenue. Additionally, glass obstructs various kinds of gases such as oxygen and carbon dioxide when it tries to enter primary container. This, in turn, helps in reducing risk of medicine getting contaminated. Apart from this, glass packaging of drugs aids in alleviating medicine degradation due to hydrolysis and oxidation. All these aforementioned aspects will help pharmaceutical glass packaging market register marked growth. Furthermore, glass packaging resists escape of volatile products along with enhancing drug stability, thereby optimizing growth of pharmaceutical glass packaging industry.

Moreover, manufacturers of pharmaceutical glass packaging have increased their production capacities for fulfilling needs of pharmaceutical sector and provide effective, visually appealing, attractive, proficiently designed, new styled, and durable packaging for biological medicines. Necessity of elongating shelf life of drugs for its use in healthcare sector over a long run is predicted to facilitate elevation of pharmaceutical glass packaging market. Outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has culminated into large demand for pharmaceutical medicines and this has led to exponential surge in growth of pharmaceutical glass packaging market. Improvement witnessed in healthcare amenities and breakthroughs in drug development research will assist market transverse new paths of growth in upcoming years.

Bottles To Lead Product Segment Over Forecast Timespan:

Growth of segment over 2021-2028 can be attributed to its use in packaging drugs along with its availability in different sizes such as small and large bottles. Reportedly, large bottles are utilized for reagent packaging and infusion & transfusion bottles. Small bottles are used for packing oral drugs.

Report Scope:

North America To Account Large Share Towards Regional Market By 2028

Expansion of pharmaceutical glass packaging industry in North America in 2021-2028 is subject to high government investment in pharmaceutical industries across countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Presence of giant manufacturers in region will contribute lucratively towards regional market size.

The Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market is segmented as follows::

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market By Drug Type Outlook (2021-2028)

Biologics

Branded

Generic

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market By Application Outlook (2021-2028)

NASAL

INJECTABLE

Oral

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market By Product Outlook (2021-2028)

Syringes & Cartridges

Bottles

Vials

Ampoules

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market By Region Outlook (2021-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market:

Gerresheimer AG

Beatson Clark

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Schott AG

Bormioli Pharma

Stölzle-Oberglas

Corning Incorporated

SGD S.A.

Nipro Corporation

Shandong Medicinal Glass Co.Ltd.

