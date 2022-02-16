The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.: The Fresh Factory Launches "Fresh Start" a Brand Accelerator Program

CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (CSE:FRSH)(FRA:Q4Z) ("The Fresh Factory" or the "Company"), a mission-driven company for fresh, clean-label, plant-based food and beverage brands, has launched Fresh Start, an accelerator program to pioneer the next generation of innovative brands creating better-for-you products made with fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. From product formulation to the end consumer, Fresh Start establishes and scales brands by leveraging The Fresh Factory's farm-to-shelf, vertically integrated platform.
"Fresh Start's robust 12-week program answers the demand for an all-inclusive approach to launching and scaling businesses in the fresh, clean-label and plant-based food and beverage space. Our innovative production capabilities and operational expertise are backed by top-tier strategic advisors who are aligned with our mission to accelerate sustainable food," said Bill Besenhofer, CEO and Co-Founder of The Fresh Factory. "We are passionate about bringing healthy and delicious ideas to life and are excited to propel the brands of tomorrow."
The Fresh Factory has helped dozens of companies build their brands, becoming a trusted growth partner in everything from crafting go-to-market strategies to e-commerce fulfillment. Fresh Start provides guidance, actionable information, and introductions across formulation, production, and finance.
The Fresh Start Program Steps