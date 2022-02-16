London based technology and media firm Diginius wins Europe Channel Partner of the Year Award from Microsoft Advertising

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diginius, a leading provider of digital solutions, has had an impressive start to 2022, being recognised by Microsoft for its ongoing successes and contributions to the digital sphere.

Receiving the prestigious title of Microsoft's Europe Channel Partner of the Year for 2021, Diginius has once again been identified for its excellence across the board as part of its partnership with Microsoft Advertising.

With a focus on creating both quantitative and qualitative results, Diginius manages businesses at scale, and this dedication to growing businesses in varying sectors is just one of the many reasons why it has been awarded this title.

In the words of Nate Burke, CEO and founder of Diginius: "we align our technology to work with our clients and drive performance," and in a video released by Microsoft Advertising, Diginius has been described as a business that "personifies innovation creativity and partnership in all that they do," further establishing Diginius' identity and reputation in the digital field.

Particularly, it was the Diginius Insight Bidding Engine software, designed in-house by a team of experts, that positively contributed towards its success, as it allows Diginius to produce more impressive results for its clients though the native Microsoft platform.

"I'm delighted to have been awarded this title," Nate began.

"I want to take a moment to thank my team for their continued hard work and dedication, and to our clients, for allowing us to work on their accounts and deliver the results we do."

For more information please visit: https://www.diginius.com/

You can read more about the Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards Europe winners here, or watch Microsoft's video here.