Sedana Medical's first Sedaconda (isoflurane) shipments

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedana Medical AB (publ) (SEDANA: FN Stockholm) today announces that the first bottles of Sedaconda (isoflurane) have been delivered to customers. The first sales were made in the company's largest market Germany.

"We are excited to announce the first sales of Sedaconda (isoflurane). This launch is the result of hard work over several years by the entire Sedana Medical team and we are looking forward to pursuing our vision of making inhaled sedation a standard therapy for mechanically ventilated patients in intensive care. Depending on the speed of national pricing and reimbursement processes, we will see launches in more countries over the coming months. Assuming national approval in the UK, our aim is to launch in all our direct markets during this year," said Johannes Doll, CEO of Sedana Medical.

Sedaconda (isoflurane), delivered via the medical device Sedaconda ACD (Anaesthetic Conserving Device), is the only approved inhaled sedation therapy for use during intensive care.

Since the European DCP approval in July 2021, Sedaconda (isoflurane) has received national approvals in 14 countries. Additional applications for marketing approval have been submitted and in 2022, Sedana Medical expects national approvals in Italy, Poland, Switzerland, and the UK.

For additional information, please contact:

Johannes Doll, CEO, +46 76 303 66 66

ir@sedanamedical.com

Sedana Medical is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank, +46 8 463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se.

About the Sedaconda study

The Sedaconda study (SED001) is the largest randomised controlled clinical trial on inhaled sedation in intensive care. The results from the Sedaconda study demonstrate that Sedaconda (isoflurane), delivered via Sedaconda ACD, compared with intravenous propofol, reduces the need for opioids, facilitates spontaneous breathing which improves lung function during and after ventilator treatment, and enables a faster and more predictable awakening.

The results of the Sedaconda study were published in the highly ranked scientific journal, the Lancet Respiratory Medicine, in August 2021.

About Sedana Medical

Sedana Medical AB (publ) is a pioneer med tech and pharmaceutical company focused on inhaled sedation to improve the patient's life during and beyond sedation. Through the combined strengths of the medical device Sedaconda ACD and the pharmaceutical Sedaconda (isoflurane), Sedana Medical provides inhaled sedation for mechanically ventilated patients in intensive care.

Sedana Medical has direct sales in Benelux, France, Germany, Great Britain, the Nordics, and Spain. In other parts of Europe as well as in Asia, Australia, Canada, and South and Central America, the company works with external distributors.

Sedana Medical was founded in 2005, is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (SEDANA) and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

