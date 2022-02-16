Transparency Market Research: Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market to Advance at CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2031; TMR Study

- Growing governments' spending on modernizing utility infrastructure creating lucrative opportunities in dissolved gas analyzer market, propelled by focus on constant upgrade of transmission and distribution networks

- Adoption of new techniques for detection of incipient transformer faults to open up lucrative opportunities, especially in Asia Pacific

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dissolved gas analyzers have been extensively commercialized for application in upgrading of aging power transformers worldwide. The pace of modernization of power distribution and transmission grids has spurred the sales in the dissolved gas analyzer market. Advancements in methods including gas chromatography and photo acoustic spectroscopy have enabled customers to interpret transformer conditions effectively. The global dissolved gas analyzer market is forecast to reach US$ 595 Mn by 2031.

Globally prominent energy companies have reaped substantive revenue gains from the widespread uptake of their products in condition assessment of fluid-insulated transformers. Increased need for portable and rapid gas detection for analyzing the health of transformer oil is likely to pave the way to innovative product launches in the dissolved gas analyzer market in next few years.

The growing trend of installation of smart grid technology, notably in emerging economies, has spurred revenue generation, notes a TMR study scrutinizing the various dynamics propelling the dissolved gas analyzer market. Moreover, introduction of wireless dissolved gas analyzer and analytics platforms has opened a promising avenue for utility companies.

The Asia Pacific dissolved gas analyzer market is anticipated to generate massive revenue streams during the forecast period of 2021-2031. India, China, Japan, and South Korea are anticipated to contribute sizable opportunities to companies in the regional market.

Key Findings of Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market Study

Upgrade of Aging Power Transformers Propel Advancements in Techniques: Constant monitoring of health of transformer oil has spurred the trend of upgrading of aging power transformers in both developing and developed nations. Interpretation of oil-immersed power transformer conditions using advanced techniques has allowed customers to avoid costly transformer failures and power transmission breakdowns, asserts the analysts of the TMR study on the dissolved gas analyzer market. The need for new condition assessment solutions for detecting and repairing any air leaks in transformers in less time has enriched lucrative revenue streams in the dissolved gas analyzer market. Manufacturers have expanded their product features by equipping them with innovative sensors, thus boosting the value chain of the dissolved gas analyzer market.

Advancements in Fault Diagnostic Systems for Transformers to Support Grid Modernization Initiatives: Optimal and efficient operation of power transformers is necessary for meeting the needs of electrification. Especially in North America and Asia, the installation of smart grids has helped to meet the rising demand for electricity for residential as well as industrial consumers. Over the years, rise in demand for energy among manufacturing industries has bolstered investments in smart grids. The trend is underpinning the sales prospects of the dissolved gas analyzer market.

Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market: Key Drivers

Governments in several countries have ramped up investments for achieving 100% electrification of rural households. Furthermore, the modernization of grid infrastructure has spurred the commercialization pace of new products, thus bolstering the sales prospects, finds the study offering insights on the dissolved gas analyzer market.

In developing economies, utility companies are adopting monitoring techniques for power transformers with the aim of reducing electricity transmission & distribution (T&D) losses and optimizing electric energy availability for end consumers in the dissolved gas analyzer market

Rising electrification needs in developed countries notably the U.S. and emerging economies of East Asia and Western Europe have fueled the need for better approaches for evaluating the transformer aging process

Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market: Key Players

The study on the dissolved gas analyzer market presents a detailed assessment of key financials of various prominent companies, marketing strategies, and profiling of key offering. Some of the key players are Siemens AG, Schlumberger Limited, Qualitrol Company LLC, LumaSense Technologies, Inc., General Electric Co., EMH Energy-Messtechnik GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., Doble Engineering, DeLoach Industries, Inc., and ABB Ltd.

Global Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market: Segmentation

Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market, by Product Type

Online

Portable

Laboratory Use

Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market, by Gas Type

Single Gas

Multi-gas

Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market, by Technology

Gas Chromatography

Photo Acoustic Spectroscopy (PAS)

Others

Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries



South Africa



North Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America

