Veeva Systems: NTC Strengthens Digital Customer Engagement with Multichannel Veeva CRM

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that NTC Srl will deploy multichannel Veeva CRM in Italy and Spain. Veeva CRM will enable NTC's commercial teams to engage with healthcare professionals (HCPs) more effectively, both in person and across digital channels, accelerating NTC's journey towards digital excellence.

NTC will replace its existing CRM system with an advanced solution that will enable its commercial teams to collaborate more effectively and gain visibility into customer activity. With Veeva CRM, NTC's field teams can track their performance, view marketing results, and quantify their impact to drive continuous improvement. Reps will also have access to real-time actionable insights at the point of execution through Veeva CRM MyInsights, to forge deeper relationships with HCPs by offering the information they need, when they need it, in the device of their preference.

"Partnering with Veeva advances our ability to standardize processes and accelerate our digital transformation across regions," said Andrea Boccardi, head of marketing and commercial excellence at NTC. "Multichannel Veeva CRM will help us to strengthen our relationships with HCPs by delivering the best customer experience across digital channels."

"More emerging life sciences companies in Europe, like NTC, are using Veeva CRM to bring together their digital content, channels, and insights into one place to improve customer experience," said Philipp Luik, vice president of commercial strategy at Veeva Europe. "We are proud to partner with NTC to expand their digital approach to customer engagement."

As part of its multichannel CRM deployment, NTC will also be using Veeva CRM Mobile, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CRM Approved Email, and Veeva CLM. Find out more about how Veeva is helping life sciences companies, like NTC, make the most of hybrid engagement.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

About NTC

A pharmaceutical company headquartered in Milan - Italy, with partners and distributors in more than 100 countries. NTC is engaged in research, development, registration and commercialization of drugs, medical devices and food supplements in ophthalmology pediatrics, gynecology and gastroenterology. NTC offers to more than 200 partners innovative and high quality standard pharmaceutical products. For more information, please visit www.ntcpharma.com.

