Goodbody Health Inc.: Goodbody Health Announces Blood Testing Trial Success

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Goodbody Health Inc. (CSE:GDBY) (Goodbody Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the rollout of its plan to introduce blood testing through its existing network of clinics while it continues to contract with more new pharmacies including 15 last week.

This process includes venous blood draws with an in-clinic phlebotomist and Goodbody have launched its own phlebotomy training academy, training up staff within its existing clinic network to allow them to offer in clinic health and wellness blood tests. Newly partnered clinics will also have the opportunity to train up to three members of their staff within the phlebotomy training school.

At the same time the Group continues to bring in innovative technologies into its clinics to offer results to tests, such as cholesterol and diabetes, delivered in minutes.

These tests help people assess their wellness and determine any lifestyle changes required to live better, giving feedback to Goodbody Health to develop the model including additional products and services.

Meanwhile COVID testing revenues are still averaging at over 500 tests per day, remaining strong due to other country entry requirements although the UK restrictions have eased.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, said; "We have set up a model for blood testing, that our partners cannot wait to roll out as they see the benefits for everyone in their local area, while continuing to provide PCR testing for our customer base."

