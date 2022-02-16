Fury Gold Mines: Fury Announces 2021 Drill Results from Raven Prospect

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") is pleased to provide results from the 2021 exploration program at the Raven prospect within its Committee Bay project in the Kitikmeot region of Nunavut. Highlights include drill intercepts of 9.18 g/t gold (Au) over 1.5 metres (m) and 7.30 g/t Au over 1.0m in drill hole 21RV-012 and 0.88 g/t Au over 8.00m in drill hole 21RV-011 as well as rock grab results of up to 32.90 g/t Au from a newly identified gold mineralized outcrop 150m to the south of the Raven structure that was drilled in this program.

The reported intercepts have extended mineralization 160m down dip and 70m along strike from historical drilling at Raven (Figure 1). These results paired with the identification of a previously untested gold mineralized structure clearly indicate the significance of the Raven structure and shear zones in general, as exploration targets along the belt. Results from the exploration holes are listed below (Table 1).

"We are very pleased to announce recent drill results from the Raven prospect, as they confirm that the mineralization is open and has room to grow. We have also identified high grades in new areas on surface, which warrant follow up, in addition to continued exploration along the identified shear zones seen at Raven," commented Tim Clark, CEO of Fury.

"Committee Bay is a tremendous exploration opportunity for Fury, the results of this program including our recent expansion hole at Three Bluffs are the best we have seen in the past five years, and we feel there is considerable potential for world-class high-grade gold discoveries; 2022 plans at Committee Bay are currently being reviewed."

Table 1: 2021 Raven Drill Results