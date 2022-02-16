Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V WAR) ("Warrior Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has staked additional claim blocks, adding to the KLW land package (Figure 1) increasing the Company's total land position from 19,350 hectares to 20,769 hectares. Warrior Gold is the second largest landholder in the Kirkland Lake camp with a combined strike length of 32 km (east west) and 22 km (north south) containing numerous regional structures, anomalous minerals showings and favourable geophysical anomalies.

Figure 1. Warrior Gold Land Position in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Company's land package in the Kirkland Lake camp is hosted in the Blake River Assemblage, the same rock unit that hosts Agnico Eagle's Upper Beaver gold deposit (1.4Moz/5.43 g/t Au)1. The newly acquired claims host several regional structures interpreted from the Ontario government maps as well as several anomalous geochemical sample sites as identified by the Geological Survey of Canada regional geochemical surveys which were undertaken in 1975 and 19802. The addition of these new claims blocks will facilitate Warrior Gold's exploration targeting exercises as the Company reviews data acquisition plans for the upcoming field season.

About Warrior Gold Inc.

Warrior Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company that has consolidated significant and prospective land packages in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp in Ontario, Canada. The properties are hosted in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world's best-endowed greenstone belts with +200 million ounces of gold produced to date3. The properties are host to regional and property-scale mineralized structures that are considered to be second-order structures off the Larder Lake Cadillac Deformation Zone LLCDZ the regional structure in the belt known to be spatially associated with the gold mines hosted in the camp.

?The properties assembled include: the 100%-owned Goodfish-Kirana, the Arnold property and the recently optioned KL West (KLW) and KL Central (KLC). Warrior's land position in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp comprises 20,769 ha, over 444 claims and 29 patented claims and ranks the Company as one of the largest landholders in the Kirkland Lake region.

1 Ontario Geological Survey, Ontario Mineral Inventory, Record MDI32D04SW00068, Created 1984, Updated January 30, 2022

2 Goodwin, A.M. 1980. Archean Volcanic Studies in the Timmins Kirkland Lake Noranda Region of Ontario and Quebec; Geological Survey of Canada, Bulletin 278, 1980, 51 pages (1 sheet) https://doi.org/10.4095/106237

3 https://mmsd.nrcan-rncan.gc.ca/PDF/MIS2020TableG01a-en.pdf

