Rogue Baron Plc - Shinju UK Entry and Management Appointment

For Immediate Release

16 February 2022

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Shinju Whisky UK Entry

Non-Board Management Appointment

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ OTCQB: SHNJF), a leading company in the premium spirits sector, is pleased to announce that production on the first Shinju bottles for the U.K. has finished. The Company intends to launch its multiple award-winning Shinju Whisky into the U.K. market within the next 60 days, with the arrival of approximately two hundred cases of 6 bottles each. This stock will consist of the newly redesigned bottles along with the first bottles of the Shinju 8-year-old. The U.K. market will be the first market in the world to have the Shinju 8-year.

Rogue Baron is also pleased to announce the addition of Lavert Phillips to its management team. Mr Phillips will serve as the Head of Group Sales, specifically in charge of overseeing the expansion and growth of the Company's flagship brand, Shinju Whisky. Mr Phillips is a 20-year spirits industry veteran. He has served in executive leadership roles with some of the industry's leading companies including Miller-Coors, Diageo, Southern Wine and Spirits and most recently, Republic National Distribution Corporation, the United States' second-largest distributor of wine and spirits, where he was the Washington DC area Division Director for the Pernod-Ricard On and Off Premise sales teams.

Ryan Dolder, CEO of Rogue Baron commented:

"We're excited to finally bring Shinju to the U.K. market. London is the Company's home, so it's always been a top priority to not only launch Shinju into the market, but to also make sure the product and timing were right. Being able to launch an 8-year-old expression, at a time when aged Japanese whisky is in very limited supply, is a pivotal moment for the Company."



