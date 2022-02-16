TIFIN Wealth Partners with Leading Wealth Enterprises, such as Commonwealth and Sanctuary Wealth Through its AI-powered Platform for Personalized Engagement

Commonwealth and Sanctuary Wealth are among firms that have signed on to use Clout by TIFIN to help drive growth for their advisors

Announcement follows recent launch of TIFIN Grow to help advisors know and convert their prospects, Louise by TIFIN to help advisors introduce charitable giving into their practice and agreement to acquire Qualis Capital to help advisors adopt alternative investments

BOULDER, CO and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / TIFIN , a fintech platform using AI and investment-driven personalization to shape the future of investor experiences, announced that Clout by TIFIN is partnering with Commonwealth Financial Network ® and Sanctuary Wealth to provide personalized marketing to attract and engage the next generation of advisors and clients.

Beyond marketing automation, Clout by TIFIN uses AI and human understanding to power personalized client and prospect engagement to deliver meaningful growth outcomes. This results in more leads, faster conversions, and referrals for financial professionals from engaged clients.

Given the expanding M&A trend within RIA firms and the need to demonstrate organic growth, these forward leaning advisor firms are early adopters of technology platforms such as Clout by TIFIN. They recognize the critical role of technology as a driver of expansion and enterprise value in building trusted relationships.