Novamind Inc.: Novamind Advances Clinical Pilot for Frontline KAP

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to update shareholders on a clinical pilot investigating the efficacy of group ketamine-assisted psychotherapy for frontline healthcare workers ("Frontline KAP"). With the final cohort of participants expected to begin treatment in March 2022, data analysis is currently underway and will be published following completion of the clinical pilot.

Frontline KAP represents a unique opportunity for Novamind to scale an innovative research pilot into a novel treatment program and make it accessible at all Novamind clinics. The pilot launched in July 2021, in partnership with Colorado-based Wholeness Center, to address pandemic-related stress and trauma in frontline healthcare workers. Novamind's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Reid Robison, and Wholeness Center's Dr. Scott Shannon designed a six-session KAP protocol delivered in a group setting. A cohort of 40 participants are enrolled in the pilot across research sites in Utah and Colorado.

"Frontline KAP is an example of real-time, evidence-based innovation that leverages Novamind's clinical and research expertise to bring new treatments to patient groups in need" said Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director, Novamind. "The risk of burnout in healthcare professions is strikingly high, particularly during the pandemic. We designed a protocol addressing an unmet need for healthcare workers, we're completing the clinical pilot at our research sites, and we anticipate that Frontline KAP will be an accessible treatment available at all Novamind clinics."

Ketamine has demonstrated efficacy for rapid relief from symptoms of depression, while the group setting provides a platform for processing trauma with peers, more effectively building community and reducing feelings of isolation compared to individual treatment. Frontline KAP involves a ratio of two therapists to four patients per cohort, greatly reducing the total number of therapist hours when compared to traditional one-on-one treatment, which increases the treatment's affordability and enables Novamind to serve a larger patient population.

"Frontline KAP has been incredibly rewarding and meaningful for everyone involved as we've witnessed first-hand the healing potential of ketamine-assisted psychotherapy in a group setting that uses the power of social connection," said Dr. Robison.

He continued, "Interim data from the pilot shows depression and anxiety scores trending down, and resilience scores going up. Many participants report having breakthroughs when assisted by the ketamine treatments, and that's further enhanced by processing the experiences in a group setting with peers. We're looking forward to completing the pilot and exploring the opportunity to scale access to this innovative treatment at Novamind clinics."

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of integrative mental health clinics and operates a full-service contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director

Samantha DeLenardo, VP, Communications

