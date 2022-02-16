Daily Racing Form ("DRF"), a leading provider of premium data and authoritative editorial coverage to sports and horse racing enthusiasts in North America, and DRF Bets, one of America's fastest-growing online and mobile wagering platforms, announced today that DRF Bets will sponsor Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN for the 2022 Formula One racing season. The partnership will include the DRF Bets logo featured on the team car, VIP access to all races and other branding opportunities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215006282/en/

Daily Racing Form is "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for sports and horse racing enthusiasts throughout North America, with DRF.com providing access to DRF Bets. DRF Bets is the only top-rated betting solution fully integrated with exclusive data, analytics and expert picks, delivering a fully mobile-optimized solution through innovative tools, one-click access to data and past performances, and live HD video.

DRF Bets is continuing its accelerated U.S. rollout as the go-to sports betting destination, including the launch of its first online sportsbook in Iowa (https://ia.drf.com/sports) and Missouri and other states through market access agreements, and expects to continue expanding through additional acquisitions and affiliate arrangements as other states legalize online gaming.

DRF Bets, along with DRF Sports, DRF Cash Grab and DRF en Español, is part of Affinity Interactive, an omni-channel gaming industry leader with advanced technology, digital and media platforms, and an online betting presence, with nearly one million combined customers.

James Zenni, Chairman of Affinity Interactive, said, "As we continue to grow the online and mobile wagering platforms of DRF Bets, sponsoring a like-minded pioneer and visionary in Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN is a tremendous opportunity to showcase our platforms to dedicated Formula One racing fans around the world. We look forward to working with the ownership team to explore ways to expand the partnership."

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN, added, "DRF Bets is a growing brand in the sports betting industry, and we are proud to feature them on our car for the upcoming season."

About DRF Bets

DRF Bets, one of America's fastest growing online and mobile wagering platforms, is the only top-rated betting solution fully integrated with exclusive data, analytics and expert picks. DRF Bets delivers a fully mobile-optimized solution for the modern horseplayer through innovative tools, one-click access to data and past performances, and live HD video.

About Affinity Interactive

Affinity Interactive is an omni-channel gaming industry leader with an expanded suite of casino and online gaming offerings. Combining leading regional casinos in Nevada, Missouri and Iowa with advanced technology, digital and media platforms, and an online betting presence, Affinity Interactive has nearly one million combined customers and is positioned to capitalize on the continued momentum in sports betting and iGaming globally. Affinity Interactive companies also include: the iconic Daily Racing Form, "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing and sports enthusiasts throughout North America; DRF Bets, one of America's fastest-growing online and mobile wagering platforms; and DRF Sports, which provides fans with exclusive up-to-date sports betting stats, insights and analysis on all major U.S. sports and leagues. For more information, please visit www.affinityinteractive.com, www.DRF.com, bets.DRF.com and www.DRF.com/sports.

Affinity Interactive is a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners, L.L.C., the private equity arm of Z Capital Group, L.L.C. ("ZCG") (www.zcg.com), a leading private markets asset manager.

About Sauber Group of Companies

The Sauber Group of Companies is composed of two operational entities: Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates and manages the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN; and Sauber Technologies AG, which focuses on third-party business in the areas of advanced engineering, prototype development and additive manufacturing, in addition to full and model-scale testing in the factory's state-of-the-art wind tunnel and ground-breaking innovation in the field of aerodynamics. The companies collaborate closely and share know-how to apply the expertise of more than 500 dedicated individuals at the headquarter in Hinwil, Switzerland, to all internal and external projects. Since its founding in 1970, the passion for racing has been at the heart of Sauber.

For more than 50 years, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship series, such as Formula One, DTM, and WEC. Following its own Formula One debut in 1993, Sauber Motorsport AG has established one of the few traditional and privately held teams in the sport. The company launched a long-term partnership with Alfa Romeo in 2018 and, as it celebrates 30 years of competition in Formula One, it enters the 2022 championship under the team name Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215006282/en/

Contacts:

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Jon Keehner Tim Ragones Erik Carlson

212-355-4449