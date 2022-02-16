Surgical Clamps Market to Reach $260.85 Mn, Globally, by 2030 at 2.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in the geriatric population, growth in incidence of accidents and injuries, and surge in the number of surgeries have boosted the growth of the global surgical clamps market

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Surgical Clamps Market by Type (Hemostat Clamps, Aortic Vascular Clamps, Bulldog Forceps, Needle Holder and Others), Usage (Disposable and Reusable), Material (Stainless Steel, Titanium and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Center, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021--2030". As per the report, the global surgical clamps industry generated $194.15 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $260.85 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in the geriatric population, growth in incidence of accidents and injuries, and surge in the number of surgeries have boosted the growth of the global surgical clamps market. However, product recalls by FDA hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in healthcare expenditure is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the demand for surgical clamps, due to rise in the number of bariatric surgeries.

According to National Library of Medicine, around 1,307 cases of bariatric surgery were report in India in 2020. This rise in number of surgeries positively affected the demand for surgical clamps in India .

in 2020. This rise in number of surgeries positively affected the demand for surgical clamps in . However, the limitations on manufacturing and prolonged lockdown disrupted the supply chain.

The needle holder segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By product type, the needle holder segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. However, the hemostat clamps held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the global surgical clamps market, owing to increase in use for performing surgical procedures.

The ambulatory surgical center segment held the lion's share

By end user, the ambulatory surgical center segment dominated the global surgical clamps market in terms of revenue, accounting for more than half of the market in 2020. In addition, the segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period, due to rise in prevalence of various types of surgeries. The report analyzes the segments such as hospitals and others.

North America held the largest share

By region, the global surgical clamps market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market, due to presence of key market players in the region and robust infrastructure provided for research activities. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise in use in performing surgeries, increase in R&D activities for new product launches, and surge in investments in the healthcare sector.

Key market players

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Integra Life-Sciences

Mercian Surgical

Microline Surgical

Silex Medical

Sklar Surgical Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Thermo-fisher Scientific

