Advanced Logic Analytics Ltd (ALA), is pleased to announce that it has secured six-figure funding from London-based fintech, Accomplish Financial Limited.

Guy Raymond El Khoury, CEO of Accomplish Financial, stated: "Accomplish is very excited to support Advanced Logic Analytics on its quest to become the standard in sentiment analytics. ALA's artificial intelligence expertise has helped it produce an innovative suite of products that are consistently delivering results in every sector that it targets."

London-based Advanced Logic Analytics will use the latest investment to execute its "vision of becoming the leader of sentiment analysis investing via API, desktop, apps and partnerships on every continent."

The funding will support continued product and service expansion and technology innovation. It will also be used to accelerate the implementation of sentiment analysis via partners.

Pim Dale, founder and CEO of Advanced Logic Analytics, says: "We welcome Accomplish Financial and Guy El Khoury as an investor and an advisor, and we are also excited to announce that we will be launching our Crypto currency sentiment products this quarter. We are in the early innings of a worldwide Crypto investing revolution, and our goal is for Advanced Logic Analytics to be the partner of choice to deliver the market sentiment investing experience of the future."

Through the ALASA product range, the company offers highly accurate market sentiment that allows investors to track market mood across thousands of alternative data inputs from financial market data, news and social media instantly. Customers harness the wisdom of experts and the crowd to make informed financial decisions and gauge the investor sentiment on any given stock.

ALASA offers institutional-grade access to equities sentiment globally. Its API-led, desktop-based and app technologies are used by investors around the world.

ALASA market sentiment is a financial news aggregator with sentiment analysis to forecast future market direction. ALASA helps banks, investment and other trading firms achieve a market edge and boost investment performance by harnessing the wisdom of experts and crowds. It helps investors make sense of human and market signals faster and more extensively than ever before.

ALASA uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) to analyse financial content published online from market news and social media on more than 150,000 assets (stocks, forex, indices and commodities).

Founded in 2015 and backed by more than 10 years of academic research in the fields of behavioural science and big data analytics, Advanced Logic Analytics offers financial firm's unique algorithms and powerful AI driven analytical solutions to help firms generate alpha from alternate data sources.

Accomplish Financial Limited is part of the Accomplish Financial Group ("Accomplish"), which includes AF Payments Limited, a UK FCA Regulated Electronic Money Institution. Accomplish is an end-to-end service provider in the electronic payments industry and it builds and operates its own proprietary payments technology infrastructure in order to help its clients simplify the issuing of payment products. Accomplish offers issuing solutions for traditional payment cards through to digitised payment instruments, with an emphasis on the highest levels of security. By ensuring that all regulatory, compliance, security and technological needs are catered for in one ecosystem, Accomplish delivers bespoke payment solutions to a diverse range of clients. www.accomplish.com

Advanced Logic Analytics Ltd:

Nick Ellis

Nick.ellis@advancedlogicanalytics.com



Accomplish Financial:

Simon Bradley, Head of Partnerships; simon.bradley@accomplish.com; 020 7287 2000