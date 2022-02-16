Zimtu Capital Corp.: Zimtu Capital Announces Equity Holding SWMBRD Sports Begins Trading Today on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Zimtu Capital Announces Equity Holding SWMBRD Sports Begins Trading Today on the Canadian Securities Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces that equity holding SWMBRD Sports Inc. has commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") today under the ticker symbol "SWIM".

SWMBRD website: https://swmbrd.com/

SWMBRD corporate presentation: https://swmbrd.com/pdf/swmbrd_corporate_presentation_v3_web.pdf

"I wish to extend my heartiest congratulations to Justin, Gareth, and Matthew Schroenn for successfully bringing SWMBRD Sports to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange, no small feat", said Dave Hodge, President of Zimtu Capital Corp. "It was a pleasure to personally witness their passion and commitment to success. SWMBRD Sports represents Zimtu's first example of company creation in the sporting goods space, and we expect big things from the SWMBRD team going forward."

Zimtu Capital presently holds 11,885,000 shares of SWMBRD Sports Inc.

About SWMBRD

SWMBRD Sports Inc. is a British Columbia-based sporting goods company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling aquatic sports products within the Sporting Goods and Outdoor Recreation markets. The Company plans to develop SWMBRD into a leading global aquatic sports and lifestyle brand built around the new sport of swimboarding. By virtue of its extensively patented design, SWMBRD's swimboard is the most versatile, easy to use, and consumer-friendly aquatic sports board in the world. By focusing exclusively on developing aquatic sports products for the majority of consumers to safely enjoy the widest spectrum of aquatic environments with the greatest ease of use and ownership, SWMBRD is positioned to penetrate the aquatic recreation market more successfully than any other aquatic sports board company. For more information, please visit https://www.swmbrd.com/.

About Zimtu Capital Corp

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit www.zimtu.com/.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"David Hodge"

David Hodge

President & Director

Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

