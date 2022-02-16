Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.: Aftermath Islands Metaverse Showcases Conceptual Interactive Virtual House Walkthrough for Oculus Devices

New games showcase early play activities in Metaverse
TORONTO, ON and BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Oasis Digital Studios Limited ("Oasis"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51) ("Liquid Avatar Technologies" or the "Company"), a global blockchain and fintech solutions company, focused on digital identity, integrated avatars and the Metaverse, is pleased to announce that its controlled subsidiary, Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited ("Aftermath Islands") has completed an initial pilot of one of its Metaverse's first test activities designed for Meta's (formerly Facebook) Oculus system using the Quest 2 VR headset and hand controllers. The conceptual virtual home walkthrough taken from the actual virtual experience can be viewed here!