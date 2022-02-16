Virgin Pulse Kicks Off 2022 with Award-Winning Streak

Company Recognized as HR Technology Leader and Most Desirable Employer in IT

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Pulse, the leading global digital-first health and wellbeing company, announced it has won two prestigious awards this year for creating a better workplace health and wellbeing experience for millions of people worldwide. For the second consecutive year, TalentCulture named Virgin Pulse an HR Tech Award winner. Additionally, MojPosao.ba honored the company as the most desirable employer in IT in Bosnia and Herzegovina for 2022.

Virgin Pulse was selected by TalentCulture for helping to ease barriers for employers and create a satisfying experience for employees through innovation. The company's Homebase for Health platform is a robust, easy-to-use solution for employees to manage, monitor, and maintain their health and wellbeing. The platform drives record-breaking engagement by streamlining access to multiple resources and live coaches that provide personalized support for sleep, chronic condition management, exercise, financial wellness, mental health and resiliency, and more.

The winners of the Most Desirable Employer in IT award by MojPosao.ba, the first and leading job board in Bosnia and Herzegovina, are chosen by voters. Virgin Pulse has been operating in Bosnia and Herzegovina for four years and has over 500 local employees and two offices in these areas. The company was recognized for its strong, supportive company culture and its focus on creating an inclusive environment for all employees.

"It is an honor to be recognized by both organizations for our commitment to technology and innovation," said Chris Michalak, CEO of Virgin Pulse. "These awards are a testament to the passion and dedication of our people. They go above and beyond every day to deliver high-tech, human touch experiences that empower individuals to improve their health and wellbeing, while reducing healthcare costs and optimizing outcomes. We are starting the year off strong and motivated to make this our most impactful yet - changing even more lives for good."

