Full Body Scanner Market Will Reach Size of USD 2541.4 Million By 2028 With A CAGR of 18.5% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Body Scanner Market By Type - X-Ray Scanner, Millimeter Wave Scanner, By Application - Industrial, Public, Prisons. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Computers & Electronics Category.

Global Full Body Scanner market size is estimated to be worth USD 917.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 2541.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 18.5% during the review period.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Full-Body Scanner Market Are

Increased demand for aviation and railway security drives the full-body scanner market. The demand for full-body scanners is growing as a result of the need to combat theft, drug smuggling, and human trafficking.

Furthermore, these scanners are used to determine whether anyone has picked up an unbilled item. This feature also encourages the full-body scanner market to expand and develop quickly.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE FULL-BODY SCANNER MARKET

The use of body scanners across public sites among transport and critical infrastructures is expected to drive the growth of the full body scanner market. Advanced scanning and security systems are used in transportation terminals and critical infrastructure facilities, including automatic full body scanners. Without the need for human assistance, the automated full body scanner can identify and detect illicit or contraband items. The software solutions used in full body scanners can identify such illicit material or contraband thanks to technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).

Security managers in prisons, correctional facilities, and security checkpoints face a number of challenges that can be solved by using Security X-ray Systems for full body scanning. It is widely acknowledged around the world that drugs, cellphones, and weapons are frequently smuggled into buildings and that controlling them once inside is nearly impossible. That is why full body scanners must be installed to detect drugs, guns, and explosives being smuggled into prisons. The X-ray security body scanners in prisons can detect prohibited items smuggled under clothing or inside body cavities. X-ray mattresses scanners are frequently used in prisons to inspect mattresses for hidden prohibited objects. Thus the increasing use in prisons is expected to drive the growth of the full body scanner market.

The Use of full body scanners in the medical field is expected to drive the growth of the full body scanner market. Researchers are planning to develop advanced full-body scanners in the future. Professionals have worked hard to create a machine that can scan a person's entire body from head to toe in a single shot. The scan will produce a 3D image that will aid doctors and medical professionals in more quickly diagnosing disorders and developing new treatments. These scanners are expected to be used for a variety of purposes, including tracking disease progression and improving diagnostics.

However, the full body scanner market's growth is being stifled by an increase in claims alleging that these technologies have harmed people's privacy.

FULL BODY SCANNER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative segment. Changing demographics and rising disposable income in the region are driving demand for air travel, resulting in an increase in new airport development and expansion, necessitating the installation of new passenger security systems in the region. Aside from increasing passenger traffic, the region is home to a large number of prisons and inmates. As a result, full-body scanners have a lot of potential in the Asia Pacific.

Based on type, the millimeter-wave segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Millimeter scanners are used in airports and other transit hubs. Radiation from x-ray scanners can cause cancer and other illnesses if exposed frequently and for a long time. In addition to prisons, millimeter wave scanners have been widely used in critical infrastructure facilities.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Full Body Scanner Market By Companies

L3

Smiths Detection

Rapiscan

Adani system

A S&E

Braun

Westminster

ODSecurity

CST

Xscann Technologies

