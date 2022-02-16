DGAP-News: Whiteshield Partners / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Whiteshield' s Global Labour Resilience Index 2022 shows that labour resilience is stalling globally Whiteshield Partners (https://www.whiteshieldpartners.com/), a global strategy and public policy advisory firm, has launched its Global Labour Resilience Index (GLRI) 2022 in collaboration with CEMS, a Global Alliance in Management Education. Fadi Farra, Founder and Partner of Whiteshield Partners The index ranked 145 countries in terms of their resiliency in labor markets, policies, and key capabilities to face crises such as COVID-19, technological disruptions, and transition to a green economy. Alongside structural vulnerabilities, it gauged countries on their ability to mitigate crises, recover, create jobs, and align themselves with future trends. The top ten countries are European countries, with Singapore as the only exception. GLRI revealed that these countries have open trade economies, robust educational systems, high quantity and quality of jobs, inclusivity and equality, innovations, and macroeconomic stability. Denmark ranked first as the world's most resilient labour market, followed closely by Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. European countries recorded a strong and balanced performance across all the sub-indicators. North America ranked first regionally, however, the report stated the need for the region to focus on enhancing economic complexities, inclusivity in the workplace, and upskilling the workforce. Singapore's inclusion in the top 10 indicates that gross domestic product alone is not a measurement of resilience. Overall, South Asia and the Pacific have stalled performance over the years. The USA recorded the highest in terms of adaptive capabilities and has managed to recover from near collapse to stronger labour markets. However, on a global level, there is notable unequal recovery rates from the economic disruptions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Middle East and North Africa ranked 5th regionally followed by Latin America and the Caribbean. Data shows that the region must focus on equality and inclusivity in the labour markets. The stagnation in resilience has caused number of countries to be left behind, which was notable in Sub Saharan Africa with over 70 per cent of countries ranking lower than 100th. Nobel Prize Winner in Economics Sir Christopher Pissarides, Special Advisor & Director at Whiteshield Partners, said: "The GLRI assesses the resilience of labour markets and highlights priority areas to strengthen resilience. One notable urgency is the need to work together in developing and implementing strategic policy reforms to address long-term impacts of disruptions in labour markets." The full report is available on www.WhiteshieldPartners.com or get in touch with GLRI@whiteshieldpartners.com or media@whiteshieldpartners.com . Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Whiteshield Partners

