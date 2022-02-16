Conductor, Inc.: Conductor to Acquire Real-Time Website Auditing and Monitoring Solution ContentKing

Leading enterprise organic marketing technology company announces acquisition of the market's only real-time technical SEO solution

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Conductor, the leading enterprise organic marketing platform, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire real-time website auditing and monitoring solution ContentKing. This marks a significant move towards greater consolidation in the organic marketing space. ContentKing's technology will be packaged within the Conductor platform as a holistic, end-to-end Organic Marketing solution for enterprises.



The importance of digital presence has grown rapidly, accelerated by the effects of a worldwide pandemic. More enterprise organizations are focusing on SEO to grow their business. With marketers facing increasingly complex needs and competing priorities across web, SEO and content teams, Conductor believes the solution lies in a platform that brings all parts of the SEO workflow together, and technical website monitoring is the foundation of that workflow.

Conductor says ContentKing will play a large part in its strategy to establish greater leadership in the technical SEO space and improve collaboration between teams to drive better results in organic marketing within enterprise organizations. Specifically, Conductor is focused on ContentKing's real-time monitoring capabilities, which it believes will enable an unparalleled, proactive, and integrated workflow for marketers of the future. All ContentKing employees will join Conductor to help build on the company's internal search expertise and product knowledge.

"Since the very beginning, we've been committed to building a platform that puts the success of our customers first. We're constantly inventing new ways to help organic marketers unlock greater impact across their organizations. That's why we're thrilled to welcome ContentKing to Conductor," said Seth Besmertnik, Conductor's CEO and co-founder. "With Conductor and ContentKing joining forces, digital teams will now be able to proactively ensure constant site best practices and quick triage of any future issues. This will result in more time spent improving the overall content and digital experience, and less time fixing problems, losing revenue, and worrying about something going wrong that you didn't know about or couldn't previously identify."

In November, Conductor raised $150 million in funding from growth equity firm Bregal Sagemount. The combination of Conductor & ContentKing creates the first ever end-to-end enterprise organic platform in the category, made possible by this financing.

Vincent van Scherpenseel, CEO and co-founder of ContentKing, sees joining Conductor as a major catalyst for the SEO industry. "For ContentKing, this combination meaningfully accelerates our ability to realize our long-term objectives and vision. It's an exciting opportunity to play a part in building an end-to-end solution for how teams can work together and drive value in an ever-evolving search landscape-a search landscape that never sleeps," van Scherpenseel said.

"Conductor and ContentKing share the same goal of introducing new ways to help organic marketers unlock greater impact and team up with the rest of their organizations to get more done," said Besmertnik. "And we are excited to have them join us on our mission to shape the future of organic marketing."

More information about the acquisition can be viewed at conductor.com/learning-center/contentking (http://conductor.com/learning-center/contentking).

About Conductor: Conductor is the world's leading organic marketing platform, helping businesses accelerate search traffic, digital growth and revenue. Conductor's technology helps marketers create powerful marketing content to drive high quality traffic to their site and track their organic performance. Conductor ranked at the top of the 2020 Forrester Wave for SEO platforms and is rated #1 on TrustRadius and G2 by enterprise marketers. Its forward-thinking customers include global and emerging enterprise brands such as Verizon, Visa, and Slack. For more information, visit Conductor.com.

About ContentKing: ContentKing is a cloud-based service that provides real-time SEO auditing and change management to improve and maintain search engine visibility. ContentKing makes it easy for digital marketers to improve their visibility in search engines and remedy problems before visitors and search engines have noticed. ContentKing analyses and monitors websites 24/7 and provides actionable insights from all gathered data. For more information, visit Contentkingapp.com.

