DJ Smart Notifications Take Gold in New Research on Top Customer Journeys and Channels

CSG Smart Notifications Take Gold in New Research on Top Customer Journeys and Channels 16-Feb-2022 / 14:35 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CSG(R) (NASDAQ: CSGS), the leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary, today released its 2022 State of the Customer Journey report. Drawing on over 10 billion customer journey interactions, the research found that companies reached their customers through an ever-broadening mix of digital channels, finding increasingly sophisticated ways to connect with their customers at scale.

The report highlighted the efforts of global brands to deepen levels of engagement with their customers by shifting focus away from sales and customer acquisition toward long-term loyalty and customer goodwill, both at and after the point of sale. As such, use cases like smart notifications and digital customer service became vitally important and made significant gains during socially distant times, with consumers now expecting these instant interactions online or in-store.

Top takeaways from this year's research include: . Smart notifications take customer journey gold as top channel: With the world moving faster than ever,brands embraced 'micro-moments' to capture customers' attention at the right time and in the channels they alreadyuse. Case in point: smart notifications accounted for more than 50% of journey interactions and took the top spotas the number one customer journey use case in 2021. Notably, SMS texts presented a unique opportunity forimmediacy, engagement and personalization. CSG found that SMS notifications increased by almost 1,000% year overyear, and for good reason: 90% of messages are read within 3 minutes. . Voice and SMS make a powerful 1-2 punch: It turns out consumers still want to 'phone a friend,' as totalphone calls increased in volume by 290%, with inbound calls accounting for 31% of total calls in 2021. This trendhighlights the growing importance and value of intelligent automated phone system technologies like interactivevoice response (IVR), which can better understand customer needs and offer more self-service options for fasterresolution. Like voice, SMS saw a big increase in adoption, with overall message volume more than quadrupling yearover year (304%). As businesses adapt to notifying consumers in real-time, whether to confirm a delivery or providea fraud alert, SMS will soon become a requirement to compete. . Email makes a rebound: Despite the rumors heard year after year, email is not dead. Email interactionsgrew steadily since last year's report (+145%). It triumphed as the most popular channel for journey interactionsfor customer notification, onboarding, digital customer service and acquisition. Email's scalability and lowtechnical requirements for personalization continue to make it a powerful 'must-have option' for any company'sdigital channel mix. . Journey interactions rise across the board, across industries:? Financial services: Timely, accurate communication is especially important when it comes to managingand protecting our wallets. To meet this expectation, financial services institutions became the ambassadorsfor channel mix diversity, with 40% more variety in their communication channel delivery than other industries.Not only are banking customers being kept better informed, but banks are building greater trust and confidencewith their customers, which will lead to more business down the road. Interestingly, phone channels reignedsupreme, accounting for 69% of digital customer service interactions. - Telecommunications: The telecom industry also had a lot to gain from channel diversification.Communications service providers (CSPs) got savvier with their channel mix (+36% than average) to retaincustomers long-term while also pursuing innovative ways to acquire new subscribers. In a highly competitivemarket, CSPs can ensure current customers are happy by making their experiences simple and easy. On theacquisition front, CSPs need to leverage sophisticated segmentation and analytics to show that they know whatfuture customers are looking for, and then be able to adapt their communications and interactions in real-timeto deliver value even before the customer signs up. - Retail: Retail brands are mastering the channels they've used for years - on average tapping two -but are now standing out in other ways. They are broadening ways for customers to interact with the brand,whether through e-commerce with convenient upsell suggestions during checkout (the digital version of snacks inthe checkout line) or hybrid options like buy online, pick-up in store (BOPIS). Overall, the opportunity tocreate the best journeys in retail will come from increasing everyday value-add and orchestrating transactionalmessages through the most intelligent journey workflows possible.

'Winning with customer journeys is quite straightforward: be where your customers are,' says Mark Smith, VP of digital engagement solutions at CSG. 'If it's across six channels, your brand should have a uniquely enticing presence in each, but also ensure you offer consistent value and experience. The goal, especially after the hardships of the pandemic, is to uplift your customer and elevate the experience they have with your brand in the most proactive, predictive and personalized way possible. This digital transformation shift is here to stay, and businesses are realizing the benefits of digital communications that are intelligently coordinated, as evidenced by the expanding channel mix and rise in smart notifications.'

Methodology

CSG tracked more than 10 billion customer journey interactions in 2021 through its customer journey orchestration platform, a component of CSG Xponent. CSG defines a customer journey interaction as an instance where an API triggers an action to be taken on a channel within the customer journey. New this year, CSG supplemented its journey orchestration data with data from voice and messaging channels (U.S. only), also spanning 2021, with 2020 volumes for comparative reference.

Read CSG's full analysis, findings, and recommendations in the global industry report: State of the Customer Journey 2022.

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For over 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries. To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright (c) 2022 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates ('CSG'). All rights reserved. CSG(R) is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

Contacts

Tammy Hovey

Global Public Relations

+1 (917) 520-2751

tammy.hovey@csgi.com

John Rea

Investor Relations

+1 (210) 687-4409

john.rea@csgi.com Contact Details

CSG

Tammy Hovey

+1 917-520-2751

tammy.hovey@csgi.com Company Website

https://www.csgi.com News Source: News Direct

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1281406 16-Feb-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1281406&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2022 08:35 ET (13:35 GMT)