Fernhill Corp.: MainBloq is Pleased to Announce Sub-Account Trading for Selected Exchanges

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Fernhill Corp's (OTC PINK:FERN),Institutional Digital Asset Trading platform, MainBloq, continues to launch enterprise-grade, widely-requested features. Fresh off of January's FTX and Coinbase Prime integrations, MainBloq is now launching support for Sub-Account Trading available immediately.

CEO Ryan Kuiken stated "Sub-Accounts are a feature that has been greatly lacking across the industry as a whole. Many participants come from the traditional institutional side where sub-accounts are not only supported, but expected. That's just not the case in crypto. Only a handful of exchanges support sub-account functionality so we needed to truly write this functionality into our codebase, not just connect via an API "

Sub-accounts are used by institutional investors to segregate funds, for different clients, different desks, or different strategies, while drawing upon a single pool of capital. MainBloq already segregates clients by running copies of xSOR in a container specific to that client. Sub-accounts processing is further segregated by running their workload in different processes, which may reside on separated machines, all interconnected with our blazing fast data-bus. There are no limits on the number of sub-accounts xSOR can handle.

Sub-accounts segregate:

Trading

Balances

Positions

Risk

Kuiken continued, "The Sub-Account functionality provides the ability to seamlessly integrate into our clients trading workflows. Hedge Funds often have multiple traders, each executing their own strategies within an exchange. In the past, these traders shared a single account, or used multiple master accounts, resulting in inefficient use of capital, and limited risk controls."

CTO Marc Deveaux commented "Integrating the sub-account functionality into the MainBloq trading platform provides immediate support for those trading venues that currently support that functionality. For exchanges that do not offer Sub-accounts, MainBloq will provide that functionality with select exchanges being added every month. This will open the door to some new interesting tools, including our Global Wallet Rebalancer.

Mainbloq offers its solutions:

Hosted in the the cloud

On dedicated cloud servers

As Self-Hosted docker containers

Connecting via FIX, REST or Web Sockets API

About MainBloq:

MainBloq, a Fernhill Company ($FERN), is a digital asset connectivity platform connecting to leading exchanges to serve the needs of clients around the world. MainBloq offers a modular platform including a smart order router, suite of execution algorithms, FIX / SOCKETS / REST gateway, and consulting services to help banks and hedge funds execute on their trading strategies. For more information please visit www.mainbloq.io

About Fernhill:

Fernhill Corp is a developer and acquirer of high-performance proprietary software solutions focused on crypto currency mining, digital asset trading and infrastructure applications that are designed to simplify, optimize and automate the blockchain ecosystem, including Mining, Minting, Trading and DeFi. Fernhill is a Signatory Member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA).

