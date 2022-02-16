Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of ChromoGenics AB (76/22)

With effect from February 17, 2022, the unit rights in ChromoGenics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 28, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: CHRO UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017486830 Order book ID: 248806 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 17, 2022, the paid subscription units in ChromoGenics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CHRO BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017486848 Order book ID: 248807 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB