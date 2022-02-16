POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Update re Development Partner, HUI

Powerhouse Energy Group plc

("Powerhouse" or the "Company")

16 February 2022

Announcement regarding development partner update,Hydrogen Utopia International PLC

Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company commercialising hydrogen production from plastic, notes the announcement made today by its development partner Hydrogen Utopia International PLC regarding an update on its discussions with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd further to that previously announced on 18 January 2022, a copy of which is repeated below.

-ENDS-

For more information, contact:

Powerhouse Energy Group plc Tel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399 James Greenstreet, Non-Executive Chairman WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser) Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666 James Joyce / Megan Liddell Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 203 657 0050 Andrew Thacker / James Pope SisterSmith PR (media enquiries)

Becca Smith

Mob: +44 (0) 7766522305

Notes to Editors:

About Powerhouse Energy Group plc

Powerhouse has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG - which can utilise waste plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to efficiently and economically convert them into syngas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity and other industrial products may be derived. Powerhouse's technology is one of the world's first proven, distributed, modular, hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The Powerhouse DMG process can generate up to 2 tonnes of road-fuel quality hydrogen or more than 58MWh of exportable electricity per day.

Powerhouse's process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level. As announced on 11th February 2020 under its Supplemental Agreement with Peel Environmental, Powerhouse will receive an annual license fee of £500,000 in respect of each project which is commissioned.

Powerhouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.co.uk

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

16 February 2022

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC

(the 'Company' or 'HUI')

Discussions update in Japan

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (AQSE:HUI), a company pioneering non-recyclable waste plastics to hydrogen technology, announces that following recent discussions between HUI and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd ("MHI") it has been mutually acknowledged that no agreement exists on exploring any potential commercial opportunities for developing waste plastic to hydrogen facilities in Japan with MHI.

HUI continues to explore opportunities in Japan and is hopeful that it may work with MHI in the future.

For more information about the Company, please refer to our website: www.hydrogenutopia.eu

For further information please contact:

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC

Aleksandra Binkowska/Guy Peters +44 20 3811 8770

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Jon Isaacs +44 20 3772 0021

Novum Securities Limited (Broker)

Jon Belliss/Colin Rowbury +44 20 7399 9400

About Hydrogen Utopia International PLC

HUI aims to become one of the leading new European companies specialising in turning non-recyclable mixed waste plastic into carbon-free fuels, new materials or distributed renewable heat.

A HUI facility uses non-recyclable mixed waste plastic as feedstock and turns it into syngas from which new products and energy can be produced. HUI anticipates that its revenues will be derived from a variety of sources, dependent upon location and configuration of the HUI facilities, including the sale of syngas, hydrogen and other gases, electricity and heat sales, and the payment to it of fees for a given quantity of non-recyclable mixed waste plastic received at a HUI facility.

HUI will target areas where there is significant private sector interest or potential, financial backing is accessible and or where substantial EU and/or government funded sources of grants and loans are or may be available. The global increase in fossil fuel-based energy prices reinforces the need for alternative, price competitive energy sources, which HUI's business model can provide.

HUI's initial strategic focus is to work closely with Powerhouse Energy Group plc to create a project pipeline of HUI facilities.

The pressing need to deal with growing amounts of waste plastic combined with a real momentum in the use of hydrogen from renewable sources may pave the way for a rapid deployment of and investment in HUI facilities.