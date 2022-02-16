Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI CyberLabs and SOCSoter Integrate Platforms to Streamline Continuous Monitoring Solutions for SMBs

The Nodeware® Vulnerability Management Solution is now integrated in the SOCSoter platform to bring customers front line security and managed alerts

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / IGI CyberLabs, a subsidiary of IGI (OTCQB:IMCI), announces an integration between its patented Nodeware technology and the SOCSoter cybersecurity platform to improve continuous monitoring functionality. SOCSoter has developed an affordable Managed Detection Response (MDR) + Cloud Monitoring + Endpoint platform exclusively for the SMB channel that, with Nodeware, combines an asset's vulnerability risk profile with active monitoring (XDR).

Leveraging Nodeware's API integration, SOCSoter can take advantage of real-time inventory and alerts and create additional context in response to an incident.

"This integration will bring a powerful combination of cybersecurity solutions to the SMB market, which has been notoriously overlooked and underserved," said Stuart Cohen, President of IGI CyberLabs. "Our continuous scanning and immediate alerts combined with SOCSoter's reporting functions and MSP knowledge will better serve organizations' security needs."

SOCSoter with Nodeware added offers a true vulnerability management package driven by a security operations center (SOC) that can respond to critical detections of vulnerabilities as they are discovered, as opposed to waiting until the next scan cycle. The combination of always-on detection of vulnerabilities and SOC expertise helps SMBs close the gap on security weaknesses quicker than ever before.

"Companies need to be able to respond as close to real-time as possible when an exploitable vulnerability is discovered in the infrastructure. And being able to respond to that vulnerability is essential in protecting against a breach-no matter the size of the company," said Eric Pinto, Senior Director at SOCSoter.

IGI CyberLabs built Nodeware to be the most efficient, cost-effective, and lightweight vulnerability management program solution available in the market while addressing the critical need for accurate inventory of assets, continuous inventory, and vulnerability scanning.

SOCSoter provides consolidated security compliance reporting into their Partner Portal and has certified compliance experts on staff. Their vulnerability assessment capabilities are a great complement to their regulation expertise, as vulnerability management and monitoring is required by most security compliance frameworks.

IGI CyberLabs and SOCSoter are both showcased at the ASCII MSP Success Summit in Houston this week (Feb. 16th and 17th). Visit their booths to learn more about the new partnership and what it means for MSPs and SMBs.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov, as well as IMCI's website located at http://www.igicybersecurity.com.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a remote workforce spanning across the United States, IGI delivers people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise, and unshakeable partnership. IGI is also the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com and igicyberlabs.com.

Media Contact:

IGI CyberLabs

Megan Brandow, Director of Marketing

mbrandow@igius.com

(585) 727-0983

About SOCSoter

SOCSoter offers Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and SOC Services on a SIEM platform to help the SMB market protect themselves from cybercrime. No additional IT staff or training, just comprehensive 24/7 managed network security at an affordable price sold through the IT Managed Service Providers (MSP) channel. SOCSoter offers managed and professional services through their proprietary technology.

For more information regarding SOCSoter and the services they provide small and mid-sized businesses call (866)977-7621 or visit www.socsoter.com.

Media Contact:

info@socsoter.com

SOURCE: IGI CyberLabs