Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI CyberLabs and SOCSoter Integrate Platforms to Streamline Continuous Monitoring Solutions for SMBs

The Nodeware® Vulnerability Management Solution is now integrated in the SOCSoter platform to bring customers front line security and managed alerts
PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / IGI CyberLabs, a subsidiary of IGI (OTCQB:IMCI), announces an integration between its patented Nodeware technology and the SOCSoter cybersecurity platform to improve continuous monitoring functionality. SOCSoter has developed an affordable Managed Detection Response (MDR) + Cloud Monitoring + Endpoint platform exclusively for the SMB channel that, with Nodeware, combines an asset's vulnerability risk profile with active monitoring (XDR).
