The Managing Board of FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (FR0012419307 ALFOC) (Paris:ALFOC) has decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to submit to the next Combined General Meeting of shareholders to be held on April 1, 2022, a change in the structure of the governance of the company, by setting up a Board of Directors to replace the Supervisory Board and Managing Board currently existing, as well as the adoption of a new corporate name.

Establishment of a Board of Directors

The modification proposed to the Combined General Meeting of April 1, 2022 corresponds to the group's desire to simplify its operational decision-making processes and respond more easily to the requirements of speed, efficiency and responsiveness associated with its sector of activity. This development is part of a new organization gradually implemented by the group.

It will be proposed to the shareholders, during this Combined General Meeting, to compose a Board of Directors of seven members, three of whom are independent: Mrs. Virginie Calmels, Mrs. Irit Hillel and Mr. Frank Sagnier, as well as four members representing the companies affiliated to Neology Holding who will be represented by Mrs. Tiphanie Lamy, Mr. Fabrice Larue, Mr. Tanguy de Franclieu and Mr. Romain Heller

It will be proposed to the newly formed Board of Directors to appoint Mr. Frank Sagnier as Chairman of the Board and Mr. Christophe Nobileau, current Chairman of the Managing Board, as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. John Bert will remain as Managing Director.

Mr. Frank Sagnier has more than 20 years of experience in the publishing and development of video games in companies such as Acclaim Entertainment, Electronic Arts and Funcom. He has been CEO of Codemasters, a leading publisher and developer, for the past eight years. Following a strategic repositioning, he was able to turn the company around, list it on the London stock exchange, and make acquisitions that transformed the group, leading to a sale to Electronic Arts in February 2021 for a value of 1.2 billion dollars.

Focus Entertainment as new corporate name

In addition, the Combined General Meeting of April 1, 2022, will also be called upon to rule on a proposal to change the company's corporate name. After launching its Focus Entertainment commercial brand in September 2021, it will be proposed to also adopt Focus Entertainment as a new corporate name, with the aim of consistency by highlighting the pillars and values ??of the company. Indeed, the name "Entertainment" carries the ambition to offer gamers around the world unique experiences with an editorial line that stands out thanks to innovative concepts, alternative gameplay and original universes that push the boundaries of video games.

A notice of meeting serving as notice of convocation of this Combined General Meeting will be published in the BALO.

Updating the calendar of upcoming publications

Upcoming financial communications Date 2021-22 4th quarter revenue Thursday, April 28, 2022 2021-22 Annual results Thursday, June 16, 2022

About Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €171 million in 2020/21, up 20% compared to the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates 95% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focus-entmt.com

