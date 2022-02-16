Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.02.2022
Ruhe vor dem Börsensturm! „Tag X" muss heftige Neubewertung auslösen!
Nextensa NV: EXPLANATORY NOTE FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2021

EXPLANATORY NOTE FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2021

2021 was a year of great change for Leasinvest and Extensa, as the two companies merged to form Nextensa.

Nextensa positions itself as a real estate investor and developer active in Belgium, Luxembourg and Austria. Nextensa will contribute to new urban projects and the development of high-grade real estate at large scale, with a special focus on sustainability. Nextensa will develop real estate with a view to managing a sustainable portfolio and achieving added value when selling projects.

key figures 2021

  • Rise in rental turnover in the investment portfolio from €59.8 million to €65.2 million.
  • Extensa's development projects are good for €15.4 million since the contribution.
  • Mixed residential/office development pipeline of 170,000m² in Brussels and 157,000m² in Luxembourg.
  • Decrease in the average financing cost of the investment portfolio from 2.35% to 2.07%
  • Dividend of €2.50 per share

Attachment

  • ENG 2022 02 16_Nextensa jaarresultaten 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1b847bbe-b3d0-482e-a099-ec6a39b4cfaa)

