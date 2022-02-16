Exxe Group, Inc.: Exxe Group Reports Record Revenue and Net Income for December 2021 Quarter

- Exxe generates substantial revenue and net income growth year-over-year
- Dec-21 quarterly revenue jumped by 53.1% to a new record $14.2M vs 2020 results
- Net income soared to a record $3.4M, up 41.8% from the December 2020 quarter
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), ("Exxe" or the "Company") a diversified fintech company, is pleased to announce that the Company has published its three-month and nine-month results for the period ended December 31, 2021.
