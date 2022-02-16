SQLI: Financial calendar 2022

Communiqué de presse
16 February 2022
European digital services group SQLI announces his financial calendar for 2022.
|Publication
|Date
|2021 Annual Revenues
|12 January 2022
|2021 Year-End Results
|10 March 2022
|2022 First Quarter Revenues
|26 April 2022
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|23 June 2022
|2022 Half-Year Revenues
|27 July 2022
|2022 Half-Year Results
|22 September 2022
|2022 Third Quarter Revenues
|25 October 2022
Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing.
SQLI will publish its annual 2021 results on 10 March 2022 after close of trading.
About SQLI: Founded in 1990, SQLI is a European digital services group that supports major international brands in creating value through Digital.
Its creative and technical teams are committed to providing customers, consumers and users with new and engaging experiences based on the best technologies and methodologies, as well as their skills and convictions. They design, develop and deploy strong and effective architectures that improve companies' agility, increase their efficiency and promote their growth.
SQLI's 2,000 employees are spread over 13 countries: France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, Morocco, Mauritius and Dubai. In 2021, the SQLI Group generated revenues of €226M.
SQLI has been listed on Euronext Paris (SQI) since 21 July 2000.
https://www.sqli.com
Investor Relations
Olivier Stephan - +33 (0)1 85 64 20 20 - ostephan@sqli.com
Jerôme Fabreguettes-Leib - +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78 - jfl@actus.fr
Financial Press Relations
Déborah Schwartz - +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35 - dschwartz@actus.fr
