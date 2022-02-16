Galore Resources, Inc.: Galore Begins Drilling at San Jose, Trading on the OTCQB, and Introduces New Geological Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Galore Resources Inc. (TSXV:GRI)(OTCQB:GALOF) is pleased to announce that diamond drilling at the Company's San Jose Prospect commenced and the initial results observed from the field are promising.
As announced on January 19, 2022, Galore has received permits to diamond drill 4,000 meters at its San Jose and El Alamo prospects in the Company's 100%-owned Dos Santos Property in Zacatecas State, Mexico. Previous exploration at these two projects has provided valuable information to encourage and facilitate the search for viable, economic mineralization. The initial phase of the current drill program is focusing on San Jose, where the Company expects to drill about 1,350 meters. This could change, depending upon what is learned in the field. The planned depth of this first drillhole ("SJ 021") is 250 meters and information from the field indicates that the driller is nearing that objective.
What the Company seeks from drilling this first hole is to intersect a Northeast Mineralized System and identify any fault systems and the direction of any folds. The Company expects that additional holes will expand this knowledge and delineate a North-South Mineralized Trend that has been identified from surface observations.
Current interpretations indicate that the San Jose area is rich with Lower and Middle Cretaceous sediments that display profound and diverse alteration, weak to moderate silification, weak phyllic alteration, and significant recrystallization in carbonates, presumably as the result of intense hydrothermal activity. Field observations indicate that San Jose is dominated by veinlets and a feeder system running in nearly right-angle directions to each other. The veinlets appear to be running to the northwest and are filled with calcite, calcite quartz, calcite barite, and occasionally ferric or ferrous oxides. The feeder system appears to be running to the northeast and is abundant with oxidized pyrite, hematite, goethite, and manganese. An early drilling report from the field states that drillhole SJ 021 already has been cutting these systems well before the hole was at a depth of 112 meters. A more recent drilling report, sent to the Company when the drillhole was at 191 meters, states that the alteration continues at least to 191 meters, alternating between weak and moderate, and that there are "traces of mineralization in the structures."