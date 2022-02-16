MedX Health Corp. - Thursday, February 17, 2022

Val-d'Or Mining Corporation - Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Bonterra Resources - Monday, February 28, 2022

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2022) - PBA ("PBA" or "Paul Benwell & Associates") is pleased to announce that it will be virtually hosting MedX Health Corp. (TSXV: MDX), Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ), and Bonterra Resources (TSXV: BTR), for their signature PBA à Noon webinar.

Join PBA à Noon tomorrow, Thursday, February 17, at 12 pm EDT for a virtual webinar with MedX Health Corp. (TSXV: MDX), a global leader in teledermatology. MedX President of Dermatological Services, Mike Druhan, will update viewers on the company's progress on scaling global access to its unique dermatological image capture technology and fully integrated telemedicine platform, DermSecure®. The screening platform features high-resolution image capture technology that enables the accurate evaluation of moles, lesions, and other skin conditions, providing a complete, virtual dermatological assessment by a certified dermatologist within just 72 hours.

Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ) focuses on the generation of new projects ("project generator") and early-stage exploration. The mineral interests are broad and range from precious and base metals to industrial and energy minerals. In addition, they hold a 100% interest in a group of grassroots properties located in Ontario and Quebec. Val-d'Or Mining, CEO Glenn Mullan will present on Tuesday, February 22 at 12 pm EDT.

PBA is very excited to welcome back Bonterra Resources (TSXV: BTR), a Canadian gold exploration company with an extensive balanced portfolio of exploration and mining assets, including the Gladiator, Barry and Moroy deposits, Urban-Barry Mill and multiple highly prospective exploration prospects. Bonterra is located in the mining-friendly province of Quebec, within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Recently appointed President, CEO and Director, Marc-Andre Pelletier, will present with PBA on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 12 pm EDT.

ABOUT PBA

PBA is a market awareness company founded by Paul Benwell, offering a full range of capital market services to micro and small-cap companies building custom-tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of their clients. PBA hosted popular monthly investor 5à7 presentations in Montreal since 2011. Since March 2020, PBA now hosts online webinars. The webinars have drawn an international audience.

