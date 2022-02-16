Dr Roberto Pinelli, CEO of the Switzerland Eye Research Institute, announced today the publication of a breakthrough paper in Archives Italiennes de Biologie, one of the oldest journal neurosciences in the world. http://www.architalbiol.org/index.php/aib/article/view/159134

"The neurobiology of nutraceuticals combined with light exposure has solved a case of age related macular degeneration, AMD; the drusen disappeared in six months after this treatment called Lugano Protocol"- Dr Pinelli said "thanks also to the collaboration with other Institutions."

The Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, and the College of Health and Human Services, San Diego State University, USA are represented by Dr. Violet Vakunseh Bumah.

She said: "I am happy to collaborate with Dr Pinelli on this clinical advancement in the resolution of AMD with light and nutraceuticals".

The Department of Translational Research and New Technologies in Medicine and Surgery, University of Pisa and IRCCS Neuromed Pozzili, Italy, were represented by Prof. Francesco Fornai.

He said: "Dr Pinelli asked me to assist in evaluating the scientific basis of this finding and I am happy to help and collaborate with him and Dr. Bumah, to advance this project in the future".

"The scientific innovation"- Dr Pinelli said "involves the neuroregeneration of cells, by the combination of specific phytochemicals and photobiomodulation; the mitochondria reacts by activating ATP production in the photoreceptors in AMD and this combination of energies (light radiation and phytochemical property) helps in autophagia and in the process, maintains the integrity of the retinal tissue.

This paper is opening a new door into the role of light and nutraceuticals in neuroscience of the eye through the retina, a "stargate" to the nervous system and, hopefully, in the direction of the neurodegenerative pathologies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216006064/en/

Contacts:

Switzerland Eye Research Institute

Elena Scaffidi

elena@seri-lugano.ch