Companies with a rich tapestry of diversity are more likely to out-perform, as well as create thriving, highly engaged cultures. Jack Hammer Global CEO and leadership talent acquisition expert, Debbie Goodman, shares advice on how to drive real change within your organization.

The fallout from the pandemic has left companies needing to re-strategize their recruitment policies. Between February 2020 and January 2022 in the U.S. alone, the unemployment rate barely shifted from 5.7 million - to 6.5 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the same report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , stated that "the number of voluntary quits were at an all-time high in November 2021."

According to Debbie Goodman , CEO of Jack Hammer , leadership guru, and an expert on hiring diverse leadership teams, companies in the US are experiencing tremendous tension between the urgent need to fill vacant leadership roles, and the challenge of staying the course with a diversity hiring agenda. Even for companies who have made great progress with diversifying their organizations, there is real risk of reverting to a former homogenous status quo, unless hiring strategies evolve.

Having led the diversity and transformation agenda of many organizations in her native South Africa, Goodman (and the Jack Hammer Global team) bring more than two decades of expertise to this narrative. Here, Goodman shares five essential blueprints every company can adhere to in order to diversify their leadership team.

1. Get Everyone On Board With The WHY

Studies have spotlighted that one surefire way to give your company a competitive advantage, get the attention of investors, improve profitability, and become a magnet for top-tier talent is team diversification. "If companies don't put this on the top of their agenda, it will fall right off," she says.

Regardless of the unequivocal data and research that make extremely strong cases for diversity and transformation in organizations, if you don't have your own very compelling 'why,' it's unlikely that any kind of meaningful change will take place at all. Make sure that you can articulate for yourself and all of your key stakeholders why this is critical to you and your company.

Furthermore, even when it may seem obvious to you why hiring for diversity is so important, don't assume that this is understood or accepted as an imperative by others. Ensuring that every single hiring manager is aligned with your vision - and that they also understand the 'why' - will vastly improve your company's rate of success. "It sounds basic, but you'd be surprised by how many companies don't do this," Goodman points out.

2. Always Be Recruiting

Let's face it - recruiting is hard work, and interviewing people when there isn't an urgent need to fill a vacancy is unlikely to be on anyone's list of preferences. But data shows that companies with an 'always be recruiting' strategy are seldom caught without a great candidate pipeline when a vacancy arises.

Also known as "A,B,C," ( Always Be Courting ), Goodman stresses the importance of constantly being on the lookout for great, diverse talent so when push comes to shove, employers are "not making a knee-jerk reaction when you have a role to fill." In other words, when companies place emphasis on ensuring that diverse candidates are always being sought out, consistently being interviewed (even when there isn't an immediate role to fill), and warmly engaged with as part of a talent 'community,' they consistently have access to excellent people who are keen to consider new job opportunities when they arise. "This is recruiting 101 when it comes to filling seats," Goodman says.