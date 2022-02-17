Vymo is certified by SoftBank as a 'ONE SHIP' business partner

TOKYO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vymo ( https://www.getvymo.com ), the world's leading Sales Acceleration Platform provider, has been certified as a solution partner in the "ONE SHIP" corporate partner program by SOFTBANK CORP.

What is "ONE SHIP"?

"ONE SHIP", the corporate partner program by SOFTBANK K.K.(SOFTBANK), is designed for SOFTBANK and corporation aiming for innovation, service providers, system integrators and sellers to create innovative businesses together. This program provides ICT services that will lead people's lives into a brighter future.

Covid-19 has changed the sales activities and entire business, remote sales became common sales activities, the business changed, customer needs rapid change, new communication tools became popular during this pandemic. Vymo provides sales "Digital transformation (DX)" by enabling automatic capture of sales activities (visits, emails, calendar activity management, remote meetings, phone calls, and new communication tools) with smartphones, and using the captured activity data to increase sales and improve efficiency of sales activities. Vymo provides solutions for "Digital Transformation of Sales (DX)".

About Vymo

Vymo ( https://www.getvymo.com ), sales acceleration platform for mobile and remote environments, trusted by over 250,000 salespeople across 65 global companies. Vymo app automatically detects customer activities such as phone calls, visits, emails, web conferences, and new communication tools, and links activities to CRM/SFA with minimal human interactive effort. Vymo, Inc. has been named a leading vendor in Gartner's 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Sales Engagement Applications and is funded by Sequoia Capital and Emergence Capital.

