



TOKYO, Feb 17, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu will reveal how innovation in network technologies will contribute to solving some of society's most urgent challenges, including how to reduce their environmental footprint and deliver sustainability for customers and society with a showcase at MWC Barcelona 2022, the world's largest mobile industry exhibition."Innovation for a Sustainable Society": network technologies to cut energy-use, carbon footprintVisitors to Fujitsu's booth will learn how cutting-edge network technologies, including private 5G, Open RAN, and more will contribute to solutions for challenges facing customers and society, including in areas like manufacturing. Fujitsu will also host panel discussions with high profile guest speakers from customers and partners to present about the latest Open RAN use cases and solutions, while presenting a shared vision of a more connected and sustainable future.In recent years, DX initiatives have been gaining momentum throughout society globally and expectations continue to grow for next-generation network infrastructure that can achieve ultra-high speed, high capacity, and ultra-low latency communications. Fujitsu's showcase will reveal how these technologies will underpin innovation going forward and represent vital tool for companies to remain competitive and sustainable into the future.Exhibition Highlights- Mobile solutions and integration services that help improve communications quality and other services provided by mobile communications carriers and service providers and achieve carbon neutrality through low power consumption- Presentation hosted by Vivek Mahajan, Chief Technology Officer of Fujitsu Limited on the latest Open RAN use cases and value propositions. Talk session includes guest speakers from select customers and partners. Refer to details below:Fujitsu's Session Page (MWC Barcelona 2022) (www.mwcbarcelona.com/agenda/session/the-reality-of-open-ran)- Demonstrations where visitors can experience the latest solutions with an in-booth private 5G environment, and private 5G technologies and use cases to empower customers' DX in industries like manufacturing- Fujitsu's network vision for the 6G era and high-performance 6G terahertz technologies that support it- Open optical network solutions to support mobile networksOverview of MWC Barcelona 2022 and Fujitsu BoothDate: Monday, February 28, 2022 to Thursday, March 3, 2022Venue: Fira Gran Via, Av. Joan Carles I, 64 08908 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, SpainFujitsu Booth: 2G 60 (Hall 2)Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030. Fujitsu's purpose -- "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation"--is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.About FujitsuFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 126,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$34 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.Source: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.