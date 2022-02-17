- (PLX AI) - Repsol Q4 adjusted net income EUR 872 million vs. estimate EUR 783 million.
- • Q4 EBITDA CCS EUR 2,352 million
- • CEO says ready to accelerate our strategy to be a net zero company by 2050 through the improvement of our intermediate decarbonization targets
- • Says proposal to the next Annual General Meeting to increase our shareholder distribution
- • Plans through 2025 to manage upstream portfolio, reducing number of countries to 15 from more than 25
- • Increasing investments in the 2021-2025 period to €19.3 billion, allocating an additional €1 billion to low-carbon projects
- • Absolute emissions targets announced for the first time. Repsol is committed to reducing 55% of emissions from operated assets (Scope 1 and 2) and 30% of net emissions (Scope 1, 2, and 3) by 2030
