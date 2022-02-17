Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global: Monster-News! 7 Gründe um in diese Aktie zu investieren – Kursexplosion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AKRA ISIN: SE0008374250 Ticker-Symbol: FPQ1 
Stuttgart
16.02.22
08:04 Uhr
1,647 Euro
-0,004
-0,21 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6451,67608:14
1,6441,67608:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.02.2022 | 08:05
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fingerprint Cards AB: First smartphone launched with Fingerprints' second-generation curved side-mounted sensor

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) today announced that FPC1552 curved, the company's second-generation slim and curved capacitive touch sensor, is integrated in the recently launched Redmi K50 by Xiaomi. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the side of the phone and features a curved surface for a more seamless integration.

The first-generation innovative curved sensor was launched by Fingerprints in November 2020 and has been doing very well in the market, enabling a range of the latest smartphone designs, including borderless and foldable phones while enhancing the user experience beyond offering a convenient and secure authentication method, doubling as the power button, volume control, operating the camera shutter and scrolling.

"We're excited to have established a new segment of capacitive fingerprint sensors for smartphones, where our innovative technology is powering the latest designs. Yet again we've been chosen by Xiaomi and continue our strong and long-term relation with an industry leader," says Ted Hansson, President Mobile, PC & Access China at Fingerprints.

Fingerprints' sensors are now integrated in over 585 different mobile device models.

For more information about Fingerprints' mobile device solutions, visit the website.

For further information, please contact:
Ted Hansson, President Mobile, PC & Access China

Investor Relations:
+46

Press:
+46

About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment

  • 220217 - FPC1552-Xiaomi (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bc168f3f-4771-4ab3-a4ed-b84f9a95c661)

FINGERPRINT CARDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.