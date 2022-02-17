Fingerprint Cards AB: First smartphone launched with Fingerprints' second-generation curved side-mounted sensor

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) today announced that FPC1552 curved, the company's second-generation slim and curved capacitive touch sensor, is integrated in the recently launched Redmi K50 by Xiaomi. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the side of the phone and features a curved surface for a more seamless integration.



The first-generation innovative curved sensor was launched by Fingerprints in November 2020 and has been doing very well in the market, enabling a range of the latest smartphone designs, including borderless and foldable phones while enhancing the user experience beyond offering a convenient and secure authentication method, doubling as the power button, volume control, operating the camera shutter and scrolling.

"We're excited to have established a new segment of capacitive fingerprint sensors for smartphones, where our innovative technology is powering the latest designs. Yet again we've been chosen by Xiaomi and continue our strong and long-term relation with an industry leader," says Ted Hansson, President Mobile, PC & Access China at Fingerprints.

Fingerprints' sensors are now integrated in over 585 different mobile device models.

